Jack Lee, frontman of The Nerves, dies aged 71









Jack Lee, frontman of The Nerves and writer of Blondie song ‘Hanging on the Telephone’, has passed away at age 71.

Lee’s family reported his death to Pitchfork, stating that he died after battling colon cancer. “He never gave up on his music, to the very end. His guitar, right by his side,” his family shared. “He lived his songs. One by one they told the story of his life. Some dreams die. His never will”.

As a young man, the musician relocated from Alaska to Santa Monica, then San Francisco, meeting his future wife, Constance Williams, as he hitchhiked his way to his new destination. Once Lee had settled in San Francisco, he immersed himself in music, encountering his future bandmate, Peter Case, while busking in the street.

The pair recruited Paul Collins to play the drums, forming The Nerves. The trio were shortlived, releasing one self-titled EP in 1976. After dipping their toes into the blossoming punk scene, playing alongside bands like the Germs, The Nerves broke up.

Although The Nerves didn’t have much success, their song ‘Hanging on the Telephone’, penned by Lee, soon became popular when Blondie rerecorded it for their album Parallel Lines. Lee once recalled when he learned that Blondie wanted to record his song to Mojo. “I remember the day vividly,” he said.

Adding: “It was a Friday. They were going to cut off our electricity at six o’clock, the phone too. Even people who hated me—and there were plenty—had to admit it was great.”

Following the success of ‘Hanging on the Telephone’, Lee penned more songs performed by fellow musicians, such as Suzi Quatro’s ‘You Are My Lover’ and ‘Come Back and Stay’ by Paul Young.