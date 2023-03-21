The National tease new single ‘Eucalyptus’









The National have revealed that they will be releasing a new single titled ‘Eucalyptus’ on March 22nd, 2023.

The track comes from the indie stalwart’s forthcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The album is the band’s ninth studio release since their self-titled debut in 2001. It is due for release on April 28th via 4AD.

‘Eucalyptus’ is a song that has been appearing in the band’s live set for over a year now and marks the third release from their forthcoming record, following ‘New Order T-Shirt’ and ‘Tropic Morning News’.

For the album, the band have collaborated with fellow indie stars Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens, and the pop sensation Taylor Swift with whom guitarist Aaron Dressner has previously worked with as a co-songwriter.

In a statement on the new music, frontman Matt Berninger wrote, “Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

Bryce Dressner added: “[the band] managed to come back together and approach everything from a different angle, and because of that we arrived at what feels like a new era for the band.”