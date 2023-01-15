The National tease new album with Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift









The National have teased two new singles from a forthcoming album, with huge hints that it will include collaborations with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens.

The indie-icons posted a short clip on their Twitter account featuring 25 seconds of new music with frontman Matt Berninger sitting at his piano. At the end of the short video, he turns around, holding up a copy of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein.

Earlier this week, The National gave the pot a stir with initial teasers sent out to members of their Cherry Tree fan club. On Reddit, a mysterious account posted a photo of a cutout face with a “Hello, my name is Paul” sticker on the head. On the back was the date “Friday 13th” and the cryptic words “Tranquilize the Mind”.

Another Redditor later posted to say they had received the same cutout image, but theirs was labelled “Evil Forebodings”. On Friday, The National added fuel to the fire by sharing a link via Twitter with the name of their new website and the letters “lp9”.

Following the link, fans are asked for a password, which is “Evil Forebodings”, before taking them to a passage from a letter to Mrs. Saville taken from Frankenstein. However, the letter is here addressed to Mrs Bridgers; Margaret has been replaced by Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”

It’s generally thought that these are references to Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, and Sufjan Stevens, who will likely appear in collaborative recordings on the new album.

The site also features preview snippets of two new songs, the first of which is an introspective piano ballad in which Berninger sings, “Don’t make this any harder.” A more upbeat second hears a guitar-driven passage as he sings: “I wasn’t starting yet/ I didn’t even think you were listening/ I wasn’t ready at all to say/ Anything about anything interesting.”

In August last year, The National returned from a three-year recording hiatus with the single ‘Weird Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Bon Iver. Discussing the track in a press release, Berninger said, “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.”

Aaron Dessner added: “‘Weird Goodbyes’ was one of the first new songs we made. I was misusing drum machines, as usual, and stumbled onto this beat that got stuck in my head – it felt like something only Bryan could naturally play. We built the song around the beat.”

Listen to ‘Weird Goodbyes’ below.