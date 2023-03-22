The National share familiar new single, ‘Eucalyptus’









The National - 'Eucalyptus' 3

American indie giants The National have released a brand new single called ‘Eucalyptus’ and shared a studio-shot music video to accompany it. The track is the third preview from the band’s forthcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The new LP, set to arrive on April 28th, features collaborations with Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers.

‘Eucalyptus’ began its journey as an instrumental piece conjured up by Bryce Dessner. According to press materials, he sent it to frontman Matt Berninger so long ago that he’d forgotten about its existence. Alas, Berninger kept it in mind and came up with lyrics to fit the music before asking to give it a go during a soundcheck a few hours before their Capitol Theatre show last September.

“We rehearsed it twice without ever having had a demo and played it to the audience that night, and what you hear on the album was partially recorded during that performance,” Berninger said. “It’s got this raw, immediate feeling, and it made sense to leave the rough edges instead of trying to perfect them.”

Like many of the compositions appearing in First Two Pages of Frankenstein, ‘Eucalyptus hears Beringer doting on a theme of strained relationships over a characteristically anthemic composition.

“Throughout the record, there’s a lot of looking into the abyss and wondering if a relationship has run its course,” Berninger reflected in a press statement. “‘Eucalyptus’ is about a couple splitting up their possessions after a breakup — like, ‘What are we going to do with the spring water we get delivered, what’s going to happen to all these plants?’ It’s about all those little things you end up having to think about when you’ve become so connected to someone.”

In this new track, the band show the deft musicianship we’ve learned to expect. A gentle guitar melody and steady drum beat tumble towards a climax at the chorus as Berninger sings, “You should take it, cause I’m not gonna take it/ You should take it, I’m only gonna break it.”

While there’s nothing particularly offensive about the song, it’s lyrically and musically banal. It’s a topic we’ve visited on many prior occasions, and the anthemic composition feels comfortably formulaic. While the band have made no giant leaps into the sonic wilderness in ‘Eucalyptus’, it is a safe track sure to please fans of The National’s associative style.

Watch the official music video for ‘Eucalyptus’ below.