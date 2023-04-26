The National “lost track of each other” before creating new album, ‘The First Two Pages of Frankenstein’









American indie rockers The National are set to release their ninth record, The First Two Pages of Frankenstein, on April 28th, their first album in four years.

Since releasing I Am Easy to Find, each band member has embarked on individual endeavours, from solo projects to film scores and production. During this period, Berninger was struggling to find inspiration, unable to “come up with lyrics or melodies at all”. He explained in a press release, “Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

In a recent interview with NME, guitarist Bryce Dessner discussed the creation of The First Two Pages of Frankenstein, revealing, “I think our relationships had become largely focused on the work on the music, but we’d lost track of each other.”

He continued, “We’ve said that things felt fragile before, but I think this time was different. I think it was quite real and I think that it was actually necessary. We needed to let it go and accept the possibility that it would end.”

His twin brother, Aaron Dessner, made a more reassuring comment: “There’s a weird thing about The National; it’s just an evergreen, creative organism that just won’t die. Eventually no matter how far away we go from it, there’s the centre of gravity that pulls you back.”