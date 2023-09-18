The National drop surprise album, ‘Laugh Track’









After announcing the new record just three days ahead of its release, The National have unveiled their second album of 2023, Laugh Track.

Following the release of their ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein earlier this year, Laugh Track includes yet another collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, alongside features from Bon Iver and Rosanne Cash. The surprise album was recorded at the same time as First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

The National took to Instagram to share how the two albums are connected, stating, “The 12-song album is a second half/companon to First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which we released earlier this year.”

They continued, “If Frankenstein represented a rebuilding of trust between us after 20+ years together, Laugh Track is both the product of that faith and a new statement of intent.”

The National have also announced three new dates in the United States. Joined by Hand Habits, they will take to stages in Arizona, New Mexico, and Tulsa in the week before the physical release. Next spring, the band will return to Australia for a series of dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth accompanied by Fleet Foxes and Annie Hamilton.

The release is also accompanied by a new visualiser for the album’s second track, ‘Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)’ directed by Mina Tindle.

Laugh Track album is streaming now. The album is also available to pre-order on CD and vinyl, due for release on Friday, November 17th.