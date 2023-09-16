The National announce upcoming album ‘Laugh Track’









The National have revealed the surprise follow-up to their latest album First Two Pages of Frankenstein will be released on September 18th.

They announced the news of their new album, Laugh Track, during a concert at Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati. Some fans in attendance walked away with the vinyl version, which won’t be on general release until November.

After Matt Berninger told the crowd how “excited” they were about the surprise release, they debuted ‘Dreaming,’ a new track from the record.

During the rest of the festival set, Patti Smith joined them onstage for a rendition of ‘I Need My Girl,’ and the band performed 2010’s High Violet in full. Their second show will see them perform the entirety of Trouble Will Find Me.

The new album will be their ninth studio effort, which comes fresh off the back of two single releases, ‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’.

When discussing their previous album, Bryce Dessner revealed the band were working through some creative difficulties, saying their “relationships had become largely focused on the work on the music, but we’d lost track of each other”.

On that, his brother, Aaron Dessner, added: “There’s a weird thing about The National; it’s just an evergreen, creative organism that just won’t die. Eventually no matter how far away we go from it, there’s the centre of gravity that pulls you back.”