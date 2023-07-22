The musician Joni Mitchell called “the greatest of all time”









While Joni Mitchell was at the front and centre of the folk revolution, as a teenager, she succumbed to the temptation of rock ‘n’ roll. She felt a sense of liberation when listening to one particularly pioneering figure, and when it comes to rock music, Mitchell believes that nobody has ever done it better than Chuck Berry.

Berry soundtracked a pivotal era in Mitchell’s life. Following the release of ‘Johnny B. Goode’ in 1958, Mitchell, as a 16-year-old, was on a mission to listen to the track as much as humanly possible and played it until she could dance no more. It took her to a different universe and provided a euphoric feeling inside the teenager.

While they have their differences sonically, Berry was a significant influence on Mitchell, especially her hit song ‘Big Yellow Taxi’. She said: “‘Big Yellow Taxi’ is a nursery rhyme. But it’s basically Chuck Berry but with my voice, and sometimes you wouldn’t recognise necessarily the influences because they’re not imitative per se. But rock and roll is just boogie woogie played on guitar”.

Mitchell elaborated during an interview with ABC in Australia: “It’s like a Chuck Berry song in form and rhythm and everything, it’s basically that genre. Like [sings] ‘Maybellene, why can’t you be true?’ [Claps rhythm] ‘Oh Maybellene…’ Or [sings] ‘Way back up in the woods…’ ‘They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.’ I mean, it’s the same stuff.”

Years later, Mitchell again spoke about her love of Berry during a rare interview with Elton John in 2022. In the wide-spanning conversation, the singer-songwriter discussed her comeback at Newport Folk Festival, her lengthy career, and the most influential songs on her artistry.

When John broached the topic of ‘Johnny B. Goode’, Mitchell shared a poignant teenage memory of the song: “I used to go to the Avenue H swimming pool in Saskatoon [Canada],” she said. “They had a jukebox and a patio. I didn’t swim much, not at that pool, but I danced on the patio to ‘Johnny B. Goode’. It was one of the main, most played records there. He was the best rock and roller ever. He was a G.O.A.T. [Greatest of All Time]. The king of rock and roll.”

Mitchell previously said of the track in 2005 after selecting it on her Artist’s Choice compilation: “When rock ‘n’ roll hit, I went crazy for dancing. The weekend dances were too far apart for all who caught the fever, but weekdays, in the summer, you could always find kids hopping around to ‘Tutti Frutti’ or ‘Johnny B. Goode’ on the patio by the jukebox at the Avenue H swimming pool. For those people who never heard a (so-called) ‘race record,’ rock ‘n’ roll seemed to come out of nowhere.”

There is no definitive greatest artist of all time, but Chuck Berry’s place on the Mount Rushmore of rock ‘n’ roll is undisputed. Each new generation continues to be influenced by him, even though it’s perhaps on a subconscious level, unlike Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

