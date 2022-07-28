The Murder Capital share vibrant new single ‘Only Good Things’









The Murder Capital - 'Only Good Things' 7.1

The Murder Capital have shared their vibrant new single, ‘Only Good Things’.

In a press statement, the band described ‘Only Good Things’ as a “bright and luminous love song” and the “first taste of the band’s forthcoming new music”. The band added that it’s representative of an exciting “evolution” of their sound.

The track is indeed a notable change in artistic direction for the group, but where they bring a highly accessible vibrancy to proceedings, they have managed to retain the vital artistic integrity of the lyrics. Musically, the song breaks very little new ground but presents itself as a worthy addition to the rich tapestry of modern UK indie music.

Frontman James McGovern said of the single: “This track for us has been an exciting evolution for the band. It’s so bright. It’s so colourful. This is a part of the narrative of the overall record that we feel reaches a real place of inner calm, inner peace but at its core, it’s a love song.”

“You get a song like this where the protagonist in this song is quite simply asking – not pleading – just willing to ask their counterpart to rid them of their intrusive thoughts, the devils on their shoulders and to be truly vulnerable.”

He added: “We’re so excited to go to a place like this because perhaps it’s not what is expected of us. It stood out to me during the creation of this record that it is more about the friends that are still here and celebrating those connections, those relationships and being unafraid of life and its many seasons.”

“Where ‘Only Good Things’ stands within the record is at a moment where the sonic and the lyrical narrative especially, are of newfound joy.”

Two years ago, in the midst of Covid-19 setbacks, The Murder Capital shared a new short film titled That I May Cease To Be. The film arrived on the first birthday of the band’s debut album, When I Have Fears.

Announcing the short, the band wrote at the time: “On the one-year anniversary of When I Have Fears, our short film That I May Cease To Be documents the truth of our lives in the studio and on stage. Our endeavour when making the record was to understand and capture our personal relationships with growth, grief, and loss as truly as possible. The beauty of making your first record is that there is no memory bank to withdraw from.”

They added: “The highs so very high, and the lows so very low. We love and miss you, but the day will come that we’re together again, and all the sweeter that day will be. For now, enjoy peering inside our process. See you on the next record.”

Listen to The Murder Capital’s ‘Only Good Things’ and watch the short film, That I May Cease To Be, below.