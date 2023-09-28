The Murder Capital share new song ‘Heart In The Hole’









Irish post-punkers The Murder Capital have shared a brand new track, ‘Heart In The Hole’.

The new single represents that band’s first new music since they released their acclaimed sophomore album Gigi’s Recovery earlier this year. Like most of the band’s songs, ‘Heart In The Hole’ focuses its attention on the band’s home city of Dublin.

“Dublin is the backdrop, we were the always changing cast of characters, ‘Heart In The Hole’ is an injection of humanity into the void that’s created in excess,” the band explains in a statement. “Reminding ourselves to laugh at the mania, question the motives and, maybe most importantly, stick around to see what happens next.”

As moody and atmospheric as any of the band’s previous material, ‘Heart In The Hole’ also feels lighter and more optimistic than some of the group’s more dour songs. But anyone who has poured over the band’s first two albums knows that there’s always room for some lightness in their dark post-punk sound.

If you’ve been hungry for some new Murder Capitals this year, ‘Heart In The Hole’ is a perfect holdover for you. No less authority than our very own Arun Starkey had this to say about Gigi’s Recovery, “Even though it was heavily inferred in the artistic flourishes of their debut, The Murder Capital’s second album Gigi’s Recovery, is a real thing of beauty.

As for the rest of 2023, The Murder Capital will spend the end of the year touring around Europe. That includes a few stops around Britain, like their appearance at the Electric Ballroom in November. It all culminates in a headlining homecoming show at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on November 18th.

Check out ‘Heart In The Hole’ down below.