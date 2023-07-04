The movies Wes Anderson describes as a “treasure for cinema”









In a recent exploration of global cinema, Asteroid City director Wes Anderson candidly expressed his admiration for Studio Ghibli, the esteemed Japanese animation studio responsible for countless acclaimed films. Anderson, renowned for his distinct storytelling style and visually striking cinematography, voiced his praise primarily for Isao Takahata, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli alongside Hayao Miyazaki.

Anderson started by highlighting the movie Only Yesterday and its significance, observing, “Only Yesterday – now this is Tahakata, this is Miyazaki’s sort of partner in Studio Ghibli. And this one’s very good because it’s sort of a grown-up story, it’s very interesting.” As a filmmaker who often explores unique and multi-layered narratives that often deal with love, grief and depression, Anderson’s regard for this film speaks volumes about its compelling adult storytelling.

While in conversation with French media outlet Konbini for their ‘Vidéo Club’ series, Anderson also underscored the culturally immersive aspect of Studio Ghibli’s works. He elaborated: “Usually, in Japanese movies in particular but in any movie from another culture, you’re going to learn about how they do things there”.

Referring to the plot of Only Yesterday, which follows a girl from the city on an extended trip to the countryside, Anderson explained how the film turns the ‘holiday’ trope on its head. “In this case the ‘vacation’ is to volunteer in a harvest, and in return, you get to stay in the country. We don’t do that in America,” Anderson said, jokingly adding: “You have to pay people.”

Beyond specific films, Anderson acknowledged the overall impact of Studio Ghibli on global cinema, appreciating its vast influence and the international recognition it has garnered. He affirmed: “Studio Studio Ghibli, in general – that’s one of those great bodies of work that is, you know, a treasure for cinema. I think over the last ten years, it’s become so international that people know Miyazaki everywhere.“

In addition to Takahata’s works, Anderson also mentioned his 1994 feature, saying: “Tahakata, he did Pom Poko also, that’s a good one.” In contrast to Only Yesterday, Pom Poko leans much more heavily into the vibrant and fantastical storytelling that Studio Ghibli is known for, focusing on a rich array of shape-shifting, folkloric mythical creatures.

While appreciating the distinct voices of Takahata and Miyazaki, Anderson emphasised the collaborative spirit between the two, stating, “He has a bit of a different voice from Miyazaki, but they always helped each other with their films…” Anderson is no stranger to collaboration, working closely with a recurring ensemble of actors across his filmography and frequently writing with Roman Coppola and Owen Wilson. Acclaimed indie director Noah Baumbach, the scribe behind the new Barbie film, even makes a brief cameo in Anderson’s fourth film, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Applauding both Japanese director’s prolific storytelling, Anderson specifically praised Miyazaki: “You know, he’s still going. There’s a Miyazaki in progress now, I think!” The film in question, How Do You Live?, is scheduled for a Japanese release on July 14th this year and has garnered some surprise amongst film fans for its notable lack of any sort of marketing whatsoever – only a single poster has been released ahead of the film.

Watch the trailer for Anderson’s Studio Ghibli pick below.