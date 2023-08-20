The movie with the most Oscar nominations to never win









Considered one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies on the planet, the Oscars is an annual event that honours and recognises outstanding achievements in the film industry. The Academy Awards cover various categories, including acting, directing, writing, cinematography, editing, and more. Nominees are selected by Academy members and professionals from different branches of the film industry. The nominations are then voted upon by the respective branches to determine the winners.

The Oscars ceremony is marked by glitz and glamour as famous faces and filmmakers gather to celebrate the best works in cinema from the past year. The event features red carpet arrivals, performances, and the presentation of the iconic golden Oscar statuettes to the winners. However, despite being a significant marker of success and brilliance, some of the greatest movies of all time are those without the accolade of an Oscar win.

Some of these cinematic additions were good enough to garner nominations but ultimately left empty-handed. Though the old adage may suggest that being nominated is prize enough, we’d wager that those involved in one movie feel particularly sore about not receiving their gold statue.

The Color Purple, an enduring cinematic masterpiece from 1985, stars Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Celie, an African American woman navigating the complex tapestry of her life in the unforgiving landscapes of the deep south. This journey delves into Celie’s poignant odyssey, a narrative that unfolds across a lifetime marked by tumult and, at times, harrowing trials. Throughout her path, Celie’s resilience shines as she perseveres through agonising abuse and brutal assaults, holding steadfast until the moment of reunion with her cherished sister, Nettie.

Earning an astounding 11 nominations at the Oscars, including coveted categories like ‘Best Actress’, ‘Best Cinematography’, and ‘Best Original Score’, The Color Purple solidified its presence at the forefront of cinematic acclaim. Despite this impressive array of nominations, the film regrettably eluded the grasp of victory, thereby achieving a unique legacy as one of the most nominated films to have evaded securing a win.

Nevertheless, the film’s stature remains unmarred. It emerges as an exquisite adaptation of its namesake novel, thoughtfully brought to life under the discerning direction of Steven Spielberg. His artistry fuses with a commitment to historical accuracy, crafting a narrative that resonates as a raw and visceral exploration of love’s triumph over the crucibles of adversity. Through Spielberg’s lens, The Color Purple stands as an artistic testament to the power of storytelling, encapsulating the spirit of the human experience.

Beyond its directorial excellence, the film also boasts some of the most praised lines in cinema, including the moment Shug tells Celie, “I think it pisses God off if you walk by the colour purple in a field and don’t notice it”.