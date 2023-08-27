The movie Steven Spielberg says meant “everything” to him









Steven Spielberg, a colossus in the world of cinema, has given audiences countless iconic moments throughout his illustrious career. Spielberg’s filmography is varied, innovative, and trendsetting, from the rampaging T-Rex in Jurassic Park to the heartwarming friendship in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. However, even legends have their sources of inspiration, and for Spielberg, one movie holds a remarkably esteemed place.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, Orson Welles’ 1941 masterpiece Citizen Kane remains an enduring influence for filmmakers and cinephiles alike. Spielberg’s reverence for the movie was illustrated during a candid chat with the American Film Institute (AFI), where he categorically stated that “it meant everything to me”. But what makes this film special for someone who has himself contributed so profoundly to cinema?

Spielberg’s emphasis on Citizen Kane revolves around the bravery exhibited by its creator. The film wasn’t just groundbreaking in its narrative structure or technical achievements; it was a testament to Welles’ bravery and determination to challenge conventional filmmaking. Spielberg elaborated: “Citizen Kane is, if not the icon, an icon of courage. I’m talking about the courage of the filmmaker — the audacity. It’s about courage and audacity, and ‘I’m making this my way’.”

Welles was indeed revolutionary in his approach. Given total creative control from RKO Pictures, he introduced techniques ahead of his time, emphasising the benefits of a director having complete freedom. “I’m going to deepen the focus,” Spielberg said, referencing Welles’ pioneering approach. “I don’t care how many layers of makeup those actors sweat off. We’re going to see from one inch to infinity in every shot.”

Compared to its technical achievements, the narrative of Citizen Kane is no less innovative. Rather than a straightforward tale, Welles chose to weave a complex, “convoluted mystery story about a man’s life”. This non-linear narrative, tracing the life of Charles Foster Kane, was a significant departure from the norm and added layers of intrigue, making it a captivating watch – and one of the first commercial films to employ the flashback as a major device.

With his extensive body of work, Spielberg recognises the value of such audacious creativity. From utilising John Williams’ score to suggest the shark’s presence in Jaws to the Oscar-winning use of lighting for the alien visitors in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the director took clear cues from Welles regarding being inventive while making a movie.

It’s a nod from one maestro to another, acknowledging the foundation of experimentation upon which great cinema stands. Most importantly, it’s a celebration of an undeniably masterful film. Like Spielberg said, “It is just one of the greatest movies ever made. It is one of the great American experiences in the cinema“.