The movie shoot Robert Pattinson called “some kind of torture”









Robert Pattinson is a name synonymous with daring cinematic choices and captivating performances. Having navigated a career path that meandered from a teenage heartthrob vampire in the Twilight saga to a gritty and critically acclaimed actor, Pattinson has proven his mettle in a myriad of roles and secured collaborations with the likes of Christopher Nolan, David Cronenberg, Claire Denis and the Safdie brothers. He’s even established himself as the new caped crusader in 2022’s The Batman.

Pattinson’s commitment to his craft and appetite for pushing boundaries has resulted in a highly commendable and formidable filmography. Yet, with such intense immersion in character development, and a penchant for complex narratives, Pattinson has found himself in quite a few, shall we say, challenging situations. One project in particular, though, stands out in Pattinson’s memory as “some kind of torture”.

For those who’ve watched it, it may be unsurprising that Pattinson’s foray into psychological horror with The Lighthouse was no cakewalk. Renowned for his immersive, painstaking and often gruelling film shoots, director Robert Eggers presented Pattinson with trials he hadn’t anticipated. Even with Pattinson’s well-known propensity for fully embodying his roles, it seems Eggers managed to push him to an edge he hadn’t encountered before.

The primary bone of contention arose from a scene that saw Pattinson incessantly blasted with a fire hose as he trudged across a beach, take after relentless take. In a candid conversation with his co-star Willem Dafoe, published in Interview magazine, Pattinson confessed, “However much I love Robert [Eggers], there was a point where I did five takes walking across the beach, and after a while, I was like, ‘What the fuck is going on? I feel like you’re just spraying a fire hose in my face.’ And he was like, ‘I am spraying a fire hose in your face”. It was like some kind of torture.”

“It definitely creates an interesting energy,” the actor continued, clarifying how it was “the closest I’ve come to punching a director.” Reflecting on his earlier days in the industry, Pattinson talked about how his views and approaches towards filmmaking have evolved. Initially, he felt confrontation arose when he felt unsure about how to deliver a director’s vision.

He explained: “When someone is telling you what to do, and you don’t really know how to get to what you want to do then it becomes confrontation.”

However, as he has grown and gained autonomy in choosing his projects, Pattinson admits that his approach has significantly transformed. “I choose a director because I want to be part of their world, rather than wanting to impose my ideas on it,” he said.

Pattinson continued: “Obviously, you try and help facilitate what they want to do, but I think when I was in my early 20s, you just think it’s more about you, so you kind of… you’re trying to direct almost through your performance so then genuinely you ruffle some feathers.”