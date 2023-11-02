The movie Kiefer Sutherland wishes he had never made

Prior to his directing debut, Hollywood A-lister Kiefer Sutherland had starred in many notable films. In 1996 alone, he featured in three movies, including a leading role alongside Reese Witherspoon in Freeway, a project which developed a cult following. He also starred opposite Sally Field in the thriller Eye for an Eye and A Time to Kill alongside his father, Donald Sutherland. However, the desire to advance from acting to directing would later become a significant source of regret for the star.

In 1997, Sutherland’s directorial debut Truth or Consequences, N.M opened in a very limited release, appearing in just seven theatres. The American neo-noir starred Sutherland alongside Vincent Gallo, Mykelti Williamson, and Kim Dickens, among others. Gallo portrayed Raymond Lembecke, an ex-con just out of prison after serving time for selling drugs for his boss, Eddie Grillo.

Lembecke was innocent but took the fall for Grillo. As a result, the plot details how Lembecke believes Grillo owes him, so when his former boss gets him a measly job in a warehouse, he decides on revenge and plans to steal a million dollars worth of drugs from him. The ex-convicts plot a heist to start fresh but find themselves pursued by law enforcement. The film explores their struggles, loyalties, and the challenges they face as they try to escape their criminal past and secure a better future.

Although the movie didn’t receive critical acclaim, Sutherland didn’t give up on directing, going on to helm the 2000 film Woman Wanted. However, Sutherland was so dissatisfied with the final product that he chose to release it under the Hollywood pseudonym Alan Smithee, marking the end of his directing career. Rather than attempting to direct a third time, he gave up entirely and hasn’t attempted anything since.

Although filmmaking wasn’t destined to be Sutherland’s second love, he eventually found solace in another artistic venture: music. In fact, music holds immense significance in his life. From his early days playing the violin as a child, Sutherland developed a deep passion for the art form, leading to a successful career in the field.

During an interview with Music Radar, Sutherland discussed how his older brother played a crucial role in his musical awakening. He explained: “Tom is eight years older than me. He was the cool guy I wanted to be. What he was wearing, I wanted to wear. What he was listening to, I wanted to listen to. He had an incredible collection of albums… Deep Purple, Boston, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd”.

He added: “I’m pretty sure I was the only kid in kindergarten who was wearing an Aerosmith T-shirt! Then, when we moved to Canada, I started listening to Rush, of course. And a fantastic Canadian band called Triumph.”

In the same interview, Sutherland explained the motivations behind his drastic career switch, stating: “Writing my own songs just seemed like the natural next step, but it took me a long time to get around to it because… well, we all know the stigma that’s attached to an actor who decides to make music. I didn’t want to be ‘that guy’. Even when I started playing gigs, I made sure we were at least 50 miles from LA. I was not looking for attention; I just wanted to hang out with my buddies.”