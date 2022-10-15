The most-streamed Spotify song from the 20th Century









Since its incarnation in 2006, Spotify has become the home of music and has shaken up the music industry forever. While there are ample reasons why the Swedish start-up has been detrimental to artists, most notably the pittance it pays per stream, the statistics it offers up are a fascinating insight into our listening habits.

As we now have all the music in history available to listen to at the touch of a button, many consumers are less interested in seeking out new artists and prefer to revert to old favourites. Streaming could have been used as a positive tool to assist new bands in finding organic audiences, and while that does happen to a degree, most people on the platforms prefer to stick with what they know.

An alarming report earlier this year from The Atlantic stated: “The 200 most popular new tracks now regularly account for less than five per cent of total streams. That rate was twice as high just three years ago.”

One particular track from the 1990’s Spotify subscribers feel a gravitational pull towards is the Oasis classic ‘Wonderwall’. Although the Mancunian band never became as beloved in America as they did on home soil, this song did travel internationally. Although it’s far from their best moment, it’s their most popular by a considerable distance.

The song, originally titled ‘Wishing Stone’, was later renamed ‘Wonderwall’ after George Harrison’s debut solo album of the same name. However, the true origins of the track have often come into question. Noel Gallagher told NME in 1996 that ‘Wonderwall’ was written for Meg Mathews, his then-girlfriend and later wife. However, after Gallagher and Mathews divorced in 2001, he changed his tune: “The meaning of that song was taken away from me by the media who jumped on it, and how do you tell your Mrs it’s not about her once she’s read it is? It’s a song about an imaginary friend who’s gonna come and save you from yourself.”

Liam Gallagher, who performs vocals on the track, famously used to despise the effort, which has been streamed 1.49 billion times on Spotify. Remarkably, ‘Wonderwall’ is the only song from the 20th Century to feature in the top 100 most-streamed songs on the platform, which shows its immense appeal.

“Every time I have to sing it I want to gag,” Liam once admitted to MTV News. “Problem is, it was a big, big tune for us. You go to America and they’re like: ‘Are you Mr. Wonderwall?’ You want to chin someone.”

However, in recent times, Liam has changed his stance and has started to come around to it. Speaking to an interviewer from Lad Bible who presumed it would be his favourite Oasis song, he sniped: “It’s alright and that, but are you taking the piss? That used to my head in that tune! I’ve only started to come around to it again as I’ve got older.”

Listen below to the most-streamed song from the ’90s.