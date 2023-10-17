The most profitable movie director in cinema history









The movie industry is a lucrative one. On a small-scale, independent level, not so much – but step into Hollywood, and you’ll enter a world where ideas are bought wholesale by the hundreds of millions. As the old saying goes, you’ve got to spend money to make money, and no other creative sector likes spending money quite like the film business.

Just look at the last Avengers film, which had an estimated budget of $400million. Of course, no movie is complete without its director, and whether through the quality of their movies, the mainstream appeal of their filmmaking style or the sheer number of films and length of their directorial careers, some directors have just brought in the big bucks – plain and simple.

There have always been directors who rose to the top regarding gainful careers. But a vast net worth does not a quality director make. We won’t name names, but if you were to think of someone whose entire creative output could be distilled down to brainless CGI disaster-fests of mass global destruction, you may be on the right track. Directors like them make money – sure. But the reassuring conclusion, when looking at the data, is that the combination of mainstream moviemaking with authentic artistic integrity always prevails.

By the middle of the 20th century, a clear victor had emerged. With Rear Window, Vertigo and North by Northwest as just some of the iconic movies on his CV, Alfred Hitchcock had not just contributed to cinema – he’d practically redefined it. Having honed his craft and forged a legacy as a legendary director whose career oversaw the transition from silent to ‘talkies’ and the art form’s evolution, Hitchcock died in 1980 as one of the most profitable directors of his time.

Since Hitchcock bequeathed the crown of movie royalty, many worthy contenders have risen up to showcase their directorial prowess and prove themselves fit to succeed the mantle as the most profitable director. As movies became increasingly expensive and innovative, computer-generated effects birthed and killed (according to Quentin Tarantino) an era of cinema, directors had to take on increasingly daunting projects to show their mettle as profitable moviemakers.

From Peter Jackson’s indelible Lord of the Rings trilogy to Christopher Nolan’s cerebral yet cash-rich filmography, plenty of names come to mind. However, there can only be one – the most profitable movie director in cinema history as of 2023. Keeping with the established equation of big budget + good ideas = lots of money, this director feels much like a direct descendant of Hitchcock, offering quality cinema that can make you gasp in wonder.

Clocking in an astonishing box office gross of $10.6billion over his 50-year career, is the man behind Jaws, ET, Jurassic Park and Saving Private Ryan: Steven Spielberg. The man’s legacy is undisputed, his talent for directing unparalleled, and his passion for giving audiences thoughtful, soulful and intelligent movies that warrant the big screen unmatched.