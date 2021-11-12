The Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge has died aged 80









It has been confirmed that Graeme Edge of The Moody Blues has died at the age of 80.

As a drummer and poet, Edge was a pioneering figure in the prog-rock movement as the founding member of the classic band the Moody Blues.

The news was confirmed by Justin Hayward on the Moody Blues’ social media platforms yesterday (November 11th) in a statement that read: “It’s a very sad day. Graeme’s sound and personality is present in everything we did together and thankfully that will live on.”

Adding: “When Graeme told me he was retiring I knew that without him it couldn’t be the Moody Blues anymore. And that’s what happened. It’s true to say that he kept the group together throughout all the years, because he loved it.”

John Lodge joined the tributes, writing: “’When the White Eagle of the North is flying overhead’ …sadly Graeme left us today. To me he was the White Eagle of the North with his beautiful poetry, his friendship, his love of life and his ‘unique’ style of drumming that was the engine room of the Moody Blues…”

As a performer on monumental tracks like ‘Nights in White Satin’ and ‘Tuesday Afternoon’ that unique understated style has made its mark on the unfurling story of rock ‘n’ roll as he still proves to be a major influence.

As a gifted poet, he also breaks the stereotype of most drummers and his well-rounded character led to great longevity with the band. He was a member of the group up until his death.

As of yet, no cause of death has been announced.