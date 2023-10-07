The moment Slash realised Guns N’ Roses were “getting out of hand”









In the short space of a few years, Guns N’ Roses had grown from playing dingy clubs to having all of the riches imaginable and being the most notorious band on the planet. Following the success of Appetite For Destruction, nothing was off limits for the hard rockers, and they revelled in the lavish lifestyle which accompanied success.

Everything they did was extravagant, and Guns N’ Roses constantly pushed things to the limit. Examples of this are Axl Rose’s behaviour during their live shows, which regularly saw the band in trouble and gave them a reputation as hell-raisers or spending a reported $13million on making their long-awaited Chinese Democracy album.

In 1992, they showcased their ostentatious side in the video for the epic single ‘November Rain’ from Use Your Illusion I. The theatrical short film, directed by Andy Morahan, cost a staggering fee of $1.5million to produce as Guns N’ Roses went the extra mile to fulfil their creative vision.

Although music videos were incredibly important at this stage in time due to the power of MTV, Slash felt ‘November Rain’ was a step too far, which went above and beyond what is expected of the genre.

During an interview with Q Magazine in 2004, Slash was asked about the video he was “most dubious” about, to which he replied: “‘November Rain’. If not that, then ‘Estranged’. We got into doing these huge production videos, and by ‘November Rain’, it was too much, just too involved. At the end of the day, it was a great video, but that’s when I started realising that it was getting out of hand. Was I ever worried about looking a bit silly?”

He continued: “Well, yeah. For me personally, I like my own scene, so if we’re going to do this big whole thing, I just want my part to be cool. In the video for ‘Estranged’, Axl and the director had come up with this one part where I come out of this fucking water, and I’m just like, ‘I’m not doing it’. Of course, Axl, as usual, threatened to quit if I didn’t do it, so I did it. Was my wedding anything like ‘November Rain’? No.”

Slash felt the video for ‘November Rain’ was unnecessarily ambitious because one scene made him fearful for his life. Speaking to Yahoo, the guitarist revealed he was unaware of the plot before arriving for the shoot and was also unaware Morahan planned to do bomb shots with a helicopter, which frightened him.

Slash recalled: “I thought, ‘Well, this’ll be my last day on Earth’. It was the kind of thing where you’re just resigned to the fact that you’re probably gonna die. And at that point in time, I was pretty much had that — I didn’t have very much fear of death in those days. Anyway, we shot it, and I had no idea what it was going to look like afterwards. But it ended up looking pretty cool. But I didn’t know it was going to be as memorable as it turned out to be.”

While making the video for ‘November Rain’ was an unenjoyable experience for Slash, it’s now iconic. Additionally, the clip has been viewed over two billion times on YouTube alone, which is incredibly impressive considering the platform didn’t exist when it was released.