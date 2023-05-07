The moment Paul Simon met LL Cool J









In 1987, LL Cool J was on the brink of breaking into the mainstream but was still relatively unknown on the whole. On the other hand, Paul Simon had been one of the most prominent artists for several decades, yet bizarrely, they found themselves together sitting at the end of a bed in LL’s grandmother’s house in Queens.

While both artists come from different generations and cultural backgrounds, both musicians were made in Queens. The meeting was ahead of the pair giving back to the local community by appearing as special guests for a Black Spectrum Theater Company production, a project which encouraged the New York Times to bring the duo together for a profile piece.

The feature details how both Simon LL Cool J played each other cuts of unheard material and exchanged notes. However, they were forced to stop “when LL’s grandmother sends word from upstairs to ‘turn it down'”.

By the time they stepped on stage as part of the local theatre show, there was mutual respect between the pair of Queens natives. When LL Cool J introduced Simon to the stage, he encouraged the audience to buy Graceland and said: “I just want to say good luck and tell you that you can make it if you try! He has a new album he put together with some brothers from South Africa who are going through some serious changes and are unable to sit down together the way we are tonight. You should check it out!”

Simon added: “I’ve just been listening to L L’s new record, and it sounds fantastic,” he says. “You know, I went to school in Forest Hills, and tonight it’s like coming back home.”

Decades later, LL Cool J reflected on the experience during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted he was “blown away”. He told the host: “I remember we went to a high school or junior high school. And I remember saying, ‘I’m not sure they’re gonna know who Paul is.'”

He added: “These are Black kids. I was blown away that all these little Black kids knew Paul Simon. It was shocking. You gonna sit there and tell me you think Paul Simon is known in the hood? Would you think that?”

The experience was beneficial for both parties, who crossed the musical divide to benefit the community in Queens. Even though Simon wasn’t previously a person of note in LL’s world, the reaction he received from the audience at the Black Spectrum Theater Company proved he was an artist whose star power transcended demographics and showed the rapper what a superstar looks like.