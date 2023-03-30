The moment Paul McCartney announced the breakup of The Beatles









In the early 1960s, it didn’t look like the members of The Beatles could get any closer if they had tried. While enduring the madness of Beatlemania would have left anyone fatigued, by the mid-’60s ‘The Fab Four’ had not yet begun to tap their potential. Setting up shop in Abbey Road Studios and making that their home for the next few years. Shortly after they returned from a meditation retreat in India, though, things began to go off the rails.

With no one on the same page, the band started to fracture as every member started writing their own material. These sessions were around the same time that John Lennon also insisted on bringing his new flame Yoko Ono into the recording studio, where she would give her honest opinion on what she thought of the music. Though the rest of the group ploughed forward, the upcoming sessions for The White Album were fueled by tension.

Since Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison were becoming songwriters on their own, every track on the record was practically four Beatles making an album of their solo material, using the rest of the members as mere session musicians. The Beatles could stay on the right track, but a change of scenery was in order.

After brainstorming an idea for a multi-media event, McCartney suggested they make a rootsy album tapping into their bar-band days in Liverpool. When they reached Twickenham Film Studios, everything fell apart again, including Harrison walking out of a session and quitting The Beatles for a few weeks while they regrouped.

Although they did reconcile, it was clear that the idea of a rootsy record wouldn’t work, with the sessions sitting on the shelf for a few years before being folded into the album Let It Be. Coming back together again, Abbey Road became a labour of love for the band and a treat for the fans, making an epic record to close out their career.

At least, that’s what it turned into. The original plan was for The Beatles to take a break from everything, but the ugly business negotiations between Allen Klein and McCartney started to rear its head. While McCartney had wanted to negotiate with his father-in-law Lee Eastman, the clash between him and the rest of the members made for a clear divide when the band chose Klein.

In the meantime, McCartney was hard at work making his music, thinking that the whole business issue was just a minuscule problem. These workshopped songs turned into his debut solo album McCartney. The record comprised of different demo songs as well as one of his first solo masterpieces, ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’.

By the time McCartney made the album official, the animosity between The Beatles had only grown stronger. Instead of doing interviews to promote his debut album, he decided to have one of his friends conduct an interview with him to be included in the liner notes for the album.

McCartney had originally not wanted to call that much attention to The Beatles’ troubles in the press, so his goal with the interview would be to shed some light on what had happened over the past few months of silence. Although fans were thrilled to hear new music from a Beatle out in the world, they were shell-shocked reading his announcement.

When conducted by a friend, McCartney answered the questions with as little emotion as possible, sticking to one-word answers and never giving fans hope that The Beatles are still on the best of terms. While McCartney had tried to downplay his role in The Beatles splitting up, this interview turned him into Public Enemy No. 1 for his bandmates, thinking that he used the interview as promotion for his latest album.

The interview starts relatively cut and dry when discussing the songs on the album before asking Macca about the future of The Beatles. When asked about the split, McCartney chalks it up to differences of opinion, saying, “Personal differences, business differences, musical differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family. Temporary or permanent? I don’t really know”.

When asked if he saw a time when Lennon-McCartney would ever write together again, McCartney did all of the damage by saying one word: “NO”. Across the world, McCartney had become ‘the man who broke up The Beatles’, and no one was more pissed off than Lennon. Before McCartney had even joined the group, Lennon was known as the group’s de facto leader, and he wasted no time lashing back out at McCartney.

While The Beatles’ breakup was an inevitability, Lennon claimed to be bitter in a Rolling Stone interview in 1971, saying, “I think [Paul] claims that he didn’t mean that to happen, but that’s bullshit. We were all hurt that he didn’t tell us what he was going to do”. Lennon didn’t hold back with his critique of McCartney’s album either, saying, “I thought Paul’s was rubbish. I think he’ll make a better one…when he’s frightened into it”.

Looking back on the way the media pounced on his comments, McCartney talked about being gutted by the breakup, saying in McCartney 3, 2, 1, “I was heartbroken. I thought I would be in this band forever”. When he saw Lennon dragging his name through the mud in the papers, he decided to react to his old writing partner with music.

Not to be outdone, McCartney returned to the studio to record RAM with his wife Linda and a song aimed at Lennon. After the dissolution of his band, McCartney wrote ‘Too Many People’ referencing Lennon’s penchant for preachiness, telling Mojo (via Songfacts), “Too many people preaching practices.’ I felt that was true of what was going on with John. ‘Do this, do that, do this, do that’”.

After hearing lines about Lennon breaking his lucky break in two, his follow-up album Imagine featured a song going after McCartney directly. On ‘How Do You Sleep’, Lennon is savage towards his former writing partner, bringing in Harrison to play slide guitar while claiming that McCartney didn’t matter anymore and needed to move on with his life.

By the time the dust settled, Lennon and McCartney did attempt to mend the fences, with McCartney writing an apology song ‘Dear Friend’ and Lennon saying when asked about McCartney’s album (via The Atlantic), “I think it’ll probably scare him into doing something decent, and then he’ll scare me into doing something decent, like that. Despite all the savage words and business issues, they were competing with each other to make the next big rock song.

The Beatles were always going to break up, but ‘The Cute Beatle’ ended up being the one to take the blame for everyone else. While the Fab Four never reunited to play one-off shows before Lennon’s death in 1980, fans should be considered fortunate with the hundreds of songs that worked their way into the world’s heart.