The Menzingers – ‘Some of It Was True’ album review: punk rock from the heartland









The Menzingers - 'Some of It Was True' Reader Rating 0 Votes 4.5

Rock ‘n’ roll was never supposed to be about the champions of the world. From the 1950s to the present day, the best examples of the genre at its best are when artists share the darker corners of their souls that no one can fully understand. Although many artists might claim to be storytellers, no one has ever packed a better sucker punch in the past few decades than The Menzingers.

Coming out of the punk rock tradition, The Menzingers have prided themselves on making some of the most earnest music of the era, taking the basic sounds of open chords and writing dense tales about connecting with the world around them. While albums like After the Party may be the shining example of what they could do at their best, Some Of It Was True captures a certain uncertainty that anyone in their 20s is bound to feel.

Being one of their first major releases of original material since the pandemic, grief and stark reconciliation are displayed throughout most of the lyrics. Beginning with the massive ‘Hope is a Dangerous Little Thing’, frontmen Gregor Barnett and Tom May go for broke about the realities of life, saying that it’s hard when people have to find out about not attaining their dreams the hard way.

The drama only continues on tracks like ‘There is Nothing Left in This World For Me’. Sprawling out with massive power chords and a show-stopping performance by Joe Godino, the song is a prime example of what many fans would feel after leaving college for the first time, feeling lost and having nowhere to go.

Although there are rarely optimistic moments throughout the album, the music remains uplifting, from the massive hooks to the sprinkling of lead work throughout the album. While it may not be at the same level as someone like Joe Satriani, the little melodic flourishes help anchor the song down to the ground, almost like they must keep themselves from drifting into the clouds.

Like all great rock ‘n’ roll storytellers, though, The Menzingers need to have someone to keep them from facing the day alone. Throughout songs like ‘Love At The End’ and ‘Alone in Dublin’, there are faint wisps at the hopeless romantic singing at the centre of these songs, knowing that everything will feel better as long as there’s someone to soldier through life with.

While love is never easy, as evidenced by the song ‘Come On Heartache’, the attitude behind the song is more about using love as an act of defiance. Rather than focus on the bleakness of the world in front of you, it’s better to keep loved ones close so that the day doesn’t feel as lonesome.

While there are clear influences from contemporary bands like The Gaslight Anthem in the band’s delivery, there are just as many callbacks to the rock and roll of old as well. Compared to the uptempo material on the rest of the record, a song like ‘Come On Heartache’ is a good indicator of where the band have come from, with a backing track that could have easily come off a Tom Petty record.

Then again, the album does have a bit of a bloated runtime by the band’s standards. Although most of the songs do a great job at keeping the audience’s attention, the band could have made a more profound statement if they had maybe taken a few tracks out. However, in doing so, the album’s story may seem incomplete.

Whereas most punk fans might see the bleakness of the world around them and lash out in anger, The Menzingers are taking that same frustration and doing whatever they can to make the world a better place. Compared to the rest of the indie punk scene right now, The Menzingers are channelling Ramones and The Clash through Bruce Springsteen and made a stellar album that can be enjoyed for years to come. The world might look dark, but the music can often be the strongest light.