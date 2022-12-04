The meaning of the Frank Zappa song 'Punky's Whips'









Frank Zappa really was one-of-a-kind. The individualism for which he is known was crystallised from a young age, with him experiencing an unusual upbringing due to his father’s career as a US military scientist. The family moved around often, leading the young Frank to cultivate the unique personality and kaleidoscopic imagination that would go on to make his musical efforts so revered in the future.

From playing with the toxic substance mercury “all the time” to being exposed to the spectre of chemical warfare for practically all his childhood, it seems only fitting that such an extraordinary formative chapter would breed someone who is now hailed as one of the great subversives.

As a musician, themes of war would periodically make their way into his work. However, his musical efforts were much more multifaceted than being solely concerned with the end of the world, unlike much of the rock music released at the time.

This divergence from the norm can be attributed to his childhood being characterised not by science but by relocation. Although his efforts contained extremely bleak themes at points, it was always offset by a form of acerbic wit and the notion that things might get better around the corner. It means that his music has retained freshness, unlike the majority of the most successful acts of his heyday.

Many notable points in Zappa’s back catalogue demonstrate why he is so revered. Some argue that ‘Cosmik Debris’ is his masterwork, with others positing it ‘Peaches en Regalia’ or ‘Broken Hearts Are For Assholes’. Nonetheless, Zappa’s oeuvre is so extensive that it is virtually impossible to reach a resounding conclusion, as it frequently changes.

One track that has long been a favourite of Zappa fans is ‘Punky’s Whips’, found on the 1977 live double album Zappa in New York. An extensive piece with many varying dynamics, notably, it references two of the day’s most prominent rockers in “Steven Tyler would PAY to see!” and “I’ve heard a rumour he’s more fluid than Jeff Beck”.

However, the references to the Aerosmith frontman and guitar hero are just two pieces of a larger story. ‘Punky’s Whips’ is a comedic romp that outlines the alleged fascination that Zappa’s drummer, Terry Bozzio, had with Punky Meadows, frontman of glam rock band Angel.

This led to the famous opening monologue from Zappa: “Terry recently felt in love with a publicity photo of a boy named Punky Meadows, lead guitar player from a group called ANGEL… In the photo, Punky was seen with a beautiful shiny hairdo in a semi-profile which emphasised the pooched-out succulence of his insolent pouting rictus…”

Speaking of the song’s meaning, in January 1977, Zappa was quoted as telling Melody Maker that the song was about “our drummer having a peculiar fascination for the lips and hairdo of a singer in a band called the Angels.”

Despite the song and Zappa’s comments heavily alluding to Bozzio’s sexuality, it seems more likely that this lengthy piece was actually an inside joke, which many have counterclaimed. Bozzio married singer Dale Consalvi – a woman – in 1979, apparently putting any attraction to Punky Meadows to bed.

I’d argue that the most interesting point of the song is actually the suggestions it makes about Steven Tyler and Jeff Beck – no wonder Warner Brothers feared a lawsuit was on the way.

