The Magnetic Fields unveil 'The House of Tomorrow' vinyl reissue









The Magnetic Fields have just announced a special 30th-anniversary reissue of their 1992 EP The House of Tomorrow, the band’s first release following the departure of their former singer, the late Susan Anway. The record has previously been released on a 7-inch vinyl and CD. This anniversary edition, however, will take the form of a 12-inch vinyl reissue, and will be released on January 28 via Merge.

“This was my first time singing on record,” Stephin Merritt said in a statement, describing his attempts to sound as “simple” as possible on the EP. “But now, listening back, I hear a little too much vocal influence from the Jesus and Mary Chain. (I really should move to Scotland. I belong there.)”

In a description of the upcoming reissue featured on their website, The Magnetic Fields wrote: “On January 28, 2022, Merge will reissue The House of Tomorrow, one of our earliest releases. Never before released as a 12-inch, the b-side of this 30th anniversary remastered edition of The House of Tomorrow features an etching of Buckminster Fuller’s visionary D.I.Y. Dymaxion House floor plan.”

“The vinyl is available on opaque spring green as well as basic black,” it continues, “but don’t press Stephin Merritt to discuss the colour’s charms, please. ‘My favourite shade of green is brown,’” Merrit concludes

Meanwhile, The Magnetic Fields have announced that their string of City Winery residency tour dates, which was originally scheduled for spring 2020, has been rescheduled for October and November 2021.

The tour will see The Magnetic Fields perform in a series of “intimate City Winery venues” across seven North American cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, New York, Washington, and Philadelphia.

As well as performing songs from ther 2020 album Quickies, The Magnetic Fields will treat audiences to “a retrospective romp” through their back catalogue, including a number of tracks from their 69 Love Songs era. The tour will see The Magnetic Fields supported by Christian Lee Hutson on all of the dates.

