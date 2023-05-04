The “magical” musician The Cure’s Robert Smith wanted to be









The Cure singer Robert Smith’s horizons were expanded when he was first exposed to Jimi Hendrix at a young age. Despite his love for the musician, Smith never thought he could replicate his immense talent. However, it was a different story with Alex Harvey, who he recognised part of himself within.

Speaking to The Guardian about his earliest musical memories, Smith revealed that his discovery of Hendrix was the first pivotal moment in his life. The frontman explained: “Hendrix was the first person I had come across who seemed completely free, and when you’re nine or ten, your life is entirely dominated by adults. So he represented this thing that I wanted to be. Hendrix was the first person who made me think it might be good to be a singer and a guitarist – before that, I wanted to be a footballer.”

Smith said his next hero was David Bowie and referred to him as “the man” his teenage self had “been waiting for”. The frontman’s love of Bowie took his music taste in a new direction, but similarly to Hendrix, he knew it wasn’t attainable to follow directly in his footsteps.

During the same era as Bowie, Smith began listening to The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, who was much easier to watch in concert than ‘The Starman’. While Harvey was exceptionally talented in Smith’s eyes and moderately successful commercially, the future singer of The Cure felt he could potentially reach the same heights.

Smith explained: “Alex Harvey was the physical manifestation of what I thought I could be. I was 14 when I first went to see him, and then I followed him around to all the shows. He never really got anywhere, even though he had something so magical when he performed – he had the persona of a victim, and you just sided with him against all that was going wrong. I would have died to have had Alex Harvey as an uncle.”

Harvey left the band in 1975 before rejoining three years later to release Rock Drill. His final two LPs were solo releases, but both failed to become hit records. His final live performance was with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band in Workington in 1981. A few months after the concert, Harvey tragically suffered a fatal heart attack a day before he was due to turn 47.

During an interview with Sounds in 1987, Smith said of Harvey: “He was the only person that made me think, it must be fucking brilliant to be Alex Harvey. It was just like believing in a creature, a myth that was presented to you onstage.”

Watch the footage below of The Sensational Alex Harvey Band performing at the Rainbow Theatre in 1974.