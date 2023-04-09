The lyric that Bob Dylan describes as the “biggest inspiration” of his career









Is Bob Dylan the greatest songwriter of all time? I’m not sure I’d be so bold as to assert that, but he is certainly in the top one. In fact, he is so good at the craft that he has single-handedly affirmed that if you’re a brilliant songwriter in pop music, then you don’t have to be all that stellar at anything else. Sure, his singing might be singular and affecting and his plucking has a certain dogeared charm, but it’s the art that goes on before they enter the mix where Dylan truly stands alone.

This makes the inspiration behind this all the more interesting. If Dylan opened Pandora’s of pop culture at its finest with his pioneering work, then who handed him the key? Well, as part of HMV’s ‘My Inspiration’ campaign, Dylan was asked to pick the lyric or verse that has had the greatest bearing on his life, and in typical fashion, the Bard of the Downbeats, harked back into timeless history and come forward clutching a humble verse from the Scottish poet, Robert Burns.

Known most commonly as Rabbie Burns, the Scottish poet and lyricist lived from 1759-1796. Nevertheless, despite the many years between them, the ties between Burns and Bob are myriad. Not only is the national poet of Scotland known for his dialectal authenticity, he was also the progressive ‘Voice of his Nation’. And yet, alongside his pointed civil commentary, is a prettiness that certain stuffy cynics have even called sentimentalism.

However, it is this very coupling of everyday emotions and a sense of profound human grandeur that Dylan loves about his verse ‘A Red, Red Rose’ and he’s been taking inspiration from it ever since he first came across it.

Who is Bob Dylan’s favourite lyricist?

In brief, he was moved by the words. And as he has said himself, “The highest purpose of art is to inspire. What else can you do? What else can you do for anyone but inspire them?” You can read the lyrics in full below, Dylan picked out the first two verses, in particular, as his favourite:

O my Luve is like a red, red rose

That’s newly sprung in June;

O my Luve is like the melody

That’s sweetly played in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in luve am I;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry.

Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;

I will love thee still, my dear,

While the sands o’ life shall run.

And fare thee weel, my only luve!

And fare thee weel awhile!

And I will come again, my luve,

Though it were ten thousand mile.

It is a simple tale of ever-lasting love (luve) and it’s not afraid to be candid about that. Like Dylan himself, the lyrics seems self-aware in their declaration that they might be gushing, but what else there to wax about if not the depths of love?

While Dylan has never revealed much more about his love for Burns or ‘A Red, Red Rose’ it is likely that he would have discovered him when he first got to New York City – where a statue of him stands in Central Park – and he was throwing himself into the literature strewn around the beat cafes. It was during this period that he realised the humblest tales could have mighty implications. “Ishmael survives,” Dylan said simply about the narrator’s fate in Moby Dick. “…That’s the whole story. That theme and all that it implies would work its way into more than a few of my songs.”

And therein lies the link between Dylan and the verse. Through nothing other than bold introspection extolled for all to see, Burns’ love has lived on through the ages. I’ll be damned if Dylan’s doesn’t too.

In fact, as part of the HMV series, Paul McCartney was asked to name his big lyrical inspiration too; he opted for Dylan himself and the beauteous track ‘She Belongs To Me’. Meanwhile, David Bowie picked out a line from Syd Barrett’s ‘Gigolo Aunt’ and Liam Gallagher, rather hilariously, went with a verse from Oasis’ own hit ‘Supersonic’.