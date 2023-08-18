‘The Island of Doctor Agor’: The long-lost animated movie Tim Burton made aged 13









Most cinephiles recognise Tim Burton for his characteristic dark and whimsical aesthetic. Films like Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Corpse Bride are unmistakable creations of his distinctly twisted and imaginative mind.

But like any great director, Burton’s passion for filmmaking began long before he became a household name. One of the lesser-known treasures in his oeuvre is an animated short film he made at the tender age of thirteen, titled The Island of Doctor Agor.

Crafted in 1971, The Island of Doctor Agor is a testament to Burton’s precocious talent and early vision. Not only did he write and direct the short, but he also took on some acting as the title role of Doctor Agor. Clearly, this wasn’t just a teenager’s hobby project; it was an earnest adaptation of H. G. Wells’ classic 1896 novel, The Island of Doctor Moreau. At such a young age, Burton was already drawn to the darker, more surreal corners of literature, which would later become a hallmark of his cinematic style.

What’s fascinating is the resourcefulness and inventiveness Burton displayed while making the film. Armed with a Super 8 camera, he ventured into the real world to find the perfect locations. Many scenes were shot using the LA Zoo’s animal cages as a backdrop, while the beaches of Malibu provided the serene yet mysterious setting reminiscent of Wells’ enigmatic island. Moreover, Burton enlisted his friends and classmates to star in the film, turning the project into a communal creative endeavour.

Considering the limited resources available to a 13-year-old at the turn of the 1970s, the making of The Island of Doctor Agor offers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the budding mind of a determined future visionary. The themes of transformation, the human psyche’s fragility, and the thin line between man and beast that Wells explored in his novel obviously resonate with Burton’s own sensibilities.

Only six years later, Don Taylor would direct the second feature film adaptation of HG Wells’ book, with Burt Lancaster in the main role. Roughly 20 years after that, the infamous Marlon Brando production was released – it was so plagued by on and off-screen problems that a second director had to come on board to take the wheel.

Today, as Burton’s iconic films continue to enchant audiences worldwide, The Island of Doctor Agor is a poignant reminder of the spark that ignited a legendary career. It’s a sign of passion, imagination, and the indomitable spirit of creativity that Burton showcased so prominently, even at a young age. Although we can’t watch the film today, knowing that he made it at such an early point in his life reasserts him as one of the most driven and industrious filmmakers alive today.