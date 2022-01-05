Life on water: Exploring the Lilypad floating villa, Sydney, Australia









“We have created the perfect space to both reset from the world in ultimate comfort or host friends and colleagues in a way like never before.” – Chuck Anderson, Lead Design

Taking the serene flow of water to new levels, designer Chuck Anderson completed his 13-month restoration, setting his floating villa, the Lilypad, off onto the shores of Palm Beach.

Offering a complete walk on, walk off service, Lilypad is located just metres offshore in Sydney’s exclusive location, offering an escape that can be used as a perfect romantic overnight getaway for two or as an event venue to host friends, family or clients for an afternoon on the water. According to the creators, the space is able to host 16 for an intimate lunch and can now also be booked as a day spa venue for up to six guests.

“We have built a space that is for true relaxation and enjoyment of the natural beauty where Lilypad exists,” lead designer Chuck Anderson explained. “It is the perfect venue to either reset from the world in ultimate comfort or host friends and colleagues in a way like never before. The design and construction of Lilypad was a feat in engineering to ensure guests could experience luxury accommodation on an entirely stable surface, whilst drifting with the rhythmic sounds and movements of the ocean”.

Adding: “Growing up on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and spending much of my life around boats, I always had a vision to create something truly special that people can now enjoy as their own, a design space and service that would eliminate the pitfalls of the traditional boating experience whilst amplifying the rest,” Chuck concluded.

Created by Anderson, the designer took the decision to successfully combine innovative design with traditional craftsmanship. Continuing to push his creation into a unique space, the Lilypad taps into modern luxuries to build this unique and exceptional space.

While the tourism sector has been decimated during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lilypad is still operating under strict and safe regulations: “We are currently only accepting bookings for Sydney locals or those who can’t leave Sydney at this time,” they explain. “We are limiting our bookings to those that are in search of a more isolated arrangement than their current living situation. we recognise that in this beautiful city of ours, it can be extremely congested at times.

“Lilypad palm beach is uniquely positioned to offer a safer environment for those requiring greater isolation. we have adjusted our booking structures and processes to ensure that they meet the regulations and guidelines of the world health organisation and both Australian and NSW governments”.

Take a look at the floating villa, below.

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

(Credit: Ian Davidson)

All images provided to Far Out Magazine via Madeleine Wilson. See more of the luxury floating villa, here.