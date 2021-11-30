The Libertines announce 20th anniversary concerts for ‘Up The Bracket’









The Libertines are set to embark on a string of huge shows across the UK to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic album Up The Bracket. Aside from making everyone feel very old, it’s time to let the fanfare begin!

In 2002, the emerging music scene in Britain left a lot to be desired. Stirred up by The Strokes, The Libertines answered everyone’s prayers. With Up The Bracket, they unleashed the feral British answer to the reinvigoration of guitar music and as a result, they inspired a generation.

Thus, if any album was worthy of an anniversary tour, then Up The Bracket ranks up there. With that in mind, the group have revealed that they will perform three outdoor concerts in Manchester, Hatfield and Cardiff along with an indoor show in Edinburgh.

The concerts begin at the Castlefield Bowl on July 1st. Provided the band are still together after that, they will then move on to Hatfield House on July 22nd, then onto the Cardiff Bute Park on August 5th, before finishing up at the Edinburgh O2 Academy on August 8th.

For the shows, The Libertines have also pulled in big support names in the form of Supergrass and Sports Team.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (December 3rd) from 9am UK time.