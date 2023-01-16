The letter Stevie Nicks sent to Miley Cyrus









Miley Cyrus has plenty of cosigns throughout the entertainment industry. There’s obviously her dad, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, but also her godmother, music legend Dolly Parton. Over the years, Cyrus has worked with everyone from Mark Ronson to the Flaming Lips, diversifying her supporters and backers through different genres and styles.

But few honours have been as cool as the letter that Cyrus received from the one and only Stevie Nicks. The iconic Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has kept a keen eye on new music (she’s clearly got an affinity for the ladies in Haim), and when comparisons were being made between her music and Cyrus’, Nicks decided to send the young singer an thoughtful letter.

For her 2020 single ‘Midnight Sky’, Cyrus used a small sample of Nicks’ classic song ‘Edge of Seventeen’. Before releasing it, Cyrus contacted Nicks to get her approval. Not only did Nicks approve of the sample, but also gave Cyrus some encouraging words as well.

“I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie too,” Cyrus bragged while appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show in 2020. “I sent her the song, and I said, ‘You know, I have an alternate melody if you don’t want me to kind of pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me.’ And she said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime.’”

“Now, you ask me about new artists and what my advice would be for them, and one thing I’ve just learned from her, from Dolly, from Joan [Jett], all in the same, is that they’re so open and welcoming to the newer members, the younger artists coming up, and they offer their mentorship,” Cyrus adds. “It’s just been really, incredibly rewarding in my career having someone like her to look up to. Everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks, but having that direct relationship has been kind of life-changing.”

Check out Miley Cyrus discussing the letter on The Tonight Show down below.