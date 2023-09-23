The legendary actor Phil Collins was “too embarrassed” to meet









Despite enjoying remarkable success throughout his musical career, Phil Collins is remarkably ordinary when he’s not performing to tens of thousands in arenas. Although he’s created music with Genesis and as a solo artist that’s recognisable to millions, Collins is still uncomfortable with fame.

Collins has never been one to chase the notion of celebrity status, and he was almost accidentally thrust into the limelight. It was never in his plans to become the frontman of Genesis, and the arc of his career is vastly different to how he’d have expected it to be when he began. Following the shocking departure of singer Peter Gabriel, the band attempted to audition for the role, but nobody met their expectations, which led to Collins stepping up.

Before this moment, he was content with his place behind the drum kit, but then his level of fame skyrocketed as Genesis became a household name. At Live Aid, Collins was the star of both shows, performing at London’s Wembley Stadium before flying to America to play his part in the ill-fated Led Zeppelin reunion.

However, the idea that he was rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers seemed like an alien concept to Collins, who, in his heart, was still that same kid from Hounslow. Although many in his profession spent their whole lives dreaming about the glitz and the glamour, for Collins, it has always been solely about the music.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Collins called Jack Nicholson a hero of his, adding: “He’s so honest as an actor, down to his hair. It’s always out of place”. Nicholson is also a fan of his work, with Collins later revealing to David Sheff that the actor “showed up at a show in Los Angeles”.

When asked more about his celebrity fans, Collins divulged: “When Audrey Hepburn came up and introduced herself to me at the Academy Awards, I was, like, speechless. And she asked me for my autograph for her son. Kathleen Turner came up and said she was a big fan. Michael Caine asked to be introduced to me.”

Continuing with the name-dropping, Collins then mentioned the one actor whom he was initially too much of a nervous wreck to meet before plucking up the courage, adding: “Meryl Streep was sitting with Jessica Lange. I thought of going over and saying something about how fantastic she was in Out of Africa, but I was too embarrassed.”

“Finally, my wife told me, ‘Go on. She would probably love to know how you felt.’ Finally, I did, and she said, ‘Well, look who’s finally come up and said hello to me.’ I don’t mean to sound bragging when I say this because I don’t mean it like that. I’m just blown away that people I see on television, these movie stars, these people I admire, come to see me!” he recalled.

He may have labelled Jack Nicholson his “hero”, but Streep’s aura turned Collins into a bag of nerves, and his decision to introduce himself was a decision he remains proud to make. Although the musician has been an A-lister for decades, it’ll likely never sink in for him.