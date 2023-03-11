‘Rock and Roll’: The Led Zeppelin classic written in 15 minutes









After trumping the most successful band of all time, The Beatles, as the newly instated most exciting act on the planet, Led Zeppelin set to work recording their magnum opus, 1971’s Led Zeppelin IV. Recorded at their grandiose retreat, the Headley Grange mansion in Hampshire, England, the album was a resolute reaction to the negative press their third and most experimental album yet, Led Zeppelin III, had garnered.

Refining the expansive outlook of the 1970 album and making good on the folk foundations it laid whilst reining in the scope of experimentation, the band delivered a blinder on Led Zeppelin IV. It reaffirmed to everyone, both fans and detractors, that the 1970s was their decade. The greatest triumph of their fourth album is that it captured the mercurial energy of the band’s early days whilst also setting a new course, as evidenced in tracks such as ‘Stairway to Heaven’, ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Going to California’.

One of the most significant cuts on Led Zeppelin IV is ‘Rock and Roll’. A visceral piece of classic-sounding rock ‘n’ roll, it energised the influence that early heroes such as Chuck Berry had on the group. It is complete with a thumping beat from John Bonham, one of guitarist Jimmy Page’s signature performances and a wailing turn from frontman Robert Plant.

Notably, the song emerged out of the struggle that was completing another album track, ‘Four Sticks’. As the piece had a nearly unplayable drum pattern, Bonham got so frustrated that he started playing a completely different rhythm based on the 1957 Little Richard hit ‘Keep A-Knockin”.

As Robert Plant recalled, Bonham “did the [Little Richard’s ‘Keep A Knocking’] drum intro and we just followed on. I started doing pretty much that half of that riff you hear on ‘Rock And Roll’ and it was just that exciting so we thought, ‘Let’s work on this’.” That’s not all, though. In one of the most vivid displays of the collective power of Led Zeppelin, in just 15 minutes, ‘Rock and Roll’ was completed. It became the second song on the album.

“We just thought rock and roll needed to be taken on again,” Plant later told Creem in 1988. “I was finally in a really successful band, and we felt it was time for actually kicking ass. It wasn’t an intellectual thing, ’cause we didn’t have time for that – we just wanted to let it all come flooding out. It was a very animal thing, a hellishly powerful thing, what we were doing.”