‘The Last Of Us’ season two production will begin “the second” strikes end









According to the showrunner Craig Mazin, work on the second season of HBO’s The Last Of Us will begin “the second” the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood end.

On social media platform Threads, Mazin shared an update on the news that the Writers Guild of America has reached a prospective deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which will bring an end to the lengthy strikes.

“Very proud of the WGA and its membership, and excited to get back to work on The Last Of Us Season 2,” Mazin wrote. “The strike has not yet been officially lifted, but the second it is, we will spring into action!”

Mazin had previously teased how many seasons the popular TV show will end up getting and admitted that he and creator Neil Druckmann think that around three to five seasons might work, but “four seems like a good number”.

“[The Last Of Us] can end up being three or five,” Mazin said. “But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is the audience wants more.”

The second season of the show is expected to take place five years after the events of the first season, as per the difference between the two video games the show was based on.

Check out the trailer for The Last Of Us season one below.

