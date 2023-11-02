‘The Last of Us’ season two will enter production in early 2024

HBO boss Casey Bloys has revealed the second season of The Last of Us will begin its production phase in early 2024 as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes look to be coming to an end.

The station’s CEO admitted the strikes caused a delay in the production schedule of the show but also explained that the setback means the second season will likely not arrive on screen until 2025.

The first season of The Last of Us was a smash hit and saw Pedro Pascal play Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a young girl played by Bella Ramsey called Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America following the outbreak of a deadly fungal virus.

Creator Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin have revealed their plans to further adapt the video games on which the show is based. Druckmann recently told EW, “We’ve outlined all of Season 2 and we’re ready to go as soon as the strike ends.”

Mazin added: “We were able to map out all of Season 2. And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m. right before the midnight the [WGA] strike began.”

“I think it’s becoming essentially a near certainty that we won’t be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go,” he continued.

Mazin previously said on Twitter regarding the second season: “Very proud of the WGA and its membership, and excited to get back to work on The Last Of Us Season 2. The strike has not yet been officially lifted, but the second it is, we will spring into action!”

