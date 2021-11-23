The KVB release new song 'Unbound'









The KVB - 'Unbound' 7.5

Ahead of their upcoming LP Unity, British art-rockers The KVB have released the album’s final single, ‘Unbound’.

“We’ve been fascinated by the sound mirrors that are on the south coast of England for a while now and were very pleased to know that Sapphire shared our interest in these decaying, monolithic sculptures,” the band explain in a statement. “In fact, they were part of the inspiration for Unity’s album cover. It was great to finally visit one in real life, despite the wind and rain that came with filming there. For us, Sapphire’s dreamlike, analogue aesthetic feels like the perfect complement to ‘Unbound’s’ hazy sound”.

Unity will be the duo’s first new album since 2016’s Of Desire and the band’s first new material of any kind since 2017’s Fixation / White Walls EP. Helmed by singer-songwriters Nicholas Wood and Kat Day, The KVB are just as lauded for their visual projects as they are for their blend of indie rock and dance floor electronica. ‘Unbound’ is another slice of shoegaze techno from a group that is making a welcome return.

Describing the creative process behind the video, director Sapphire Goss explains it thusly: “The video took the album cover imagery as the starting point, and the band were keen to use the sound mirrors — strange monolithic listening structures along the coastline, made obsolete by radar almost as soon as they were built”.

“The video reanimates these eerie monuments, showing them pulse out mysterious signals of light and colour. The film is made using a mix of analogue and digital effects — lenticular 3D and stereo loops shot on an ’80s Nimslo (35mm) and an old Mamiya passport lens attachment that freeze moments in time and dance around them spatially, adding to the uncanny feeling”.

Check out the video for ‘Unbound’ down below. Unity is set for a November 26 release.