The Kate Bush song that inspired Greta Gerwig’s first play









Despite her collaborative work with Noah Baumbach in the initial phases of her career, Greta Gerwig carves out her unique artistic identity every time she takes the director’s chair, whether crafting a period piece like Little Women or immersing herself in the realm of lighthearted yet socially poignant entertainment, as evidenced by Barbie. While Gerwig excels in the realm of visual storytelling, her creative journey has also been profoundly influenced by the world of music.

For years, Gerwig has harnessed music’s power to shape her films’ narrative. Leading up to the release of Barbie, pivotal moments in her movies have often been driven by characters responding to a diverse range of musical cues woven into every scene. Whether using Matchbox 20’s ‘Push’ or a poignant existential crisis set to the sounds of Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’, music has played a central role in her storytelling.

Before the release of Lady Bird, Gerwig made an appearance on the KCRW Guest DJ Project, where she shared some songs that have been a continuous source of inspiration for her. These tracks, although diverse in genre, shared a common theme — they were songs she had listened to obsessively. Gerwig’s first pick was Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds Of Love’, the lead single from Bush’s 1984 album of the same name.

“I find her lyrics mysterious and evocative – almost like poetry — and there is a real spaciousness to her music that feels cinematic to me,” Gerwig explained. “But specifically with this song, ‘Hounds of Love’, I had really been obsessed with it for a long time. But then I did a play – it was called ‘The Village Bike’ — and in the play, a woman is taken over by irrepressible, destructive lust, and there was something about this song that really tapped into that for me.”

Released as a single in 1985, ‘Hounds of Love’, the title track from her impeccably crafted album, has come to epitomise an artist who consistently pushed the boundaries of her craft. Bush has long held a special place in the hearts of the British audience, and it’s on songs like this and her earlier hit ‘Wuthering Heights’ that she seamlessly fused her pop sensibility with literary acumen, solidifying her status as a musical icon.

The track arrives with a captivating simplicity, making it one of the finest pop compositions ever created. The drums resonate almost mythically, while Bush’s vocals effortlessly span the spectrum from exquisite beauty to profoundly visceral. The acclaimed vocalist’s unique ability to convey her emotions through her instrument sets her apart. With this song, she delves into its intricate themes, describing it as a reflection of someone’s fear of being pursued by relentless hounds.

As a writer, Gerwig’s fondness for Bush makes complete sense. Bush’s layered approach makes her the perfect soundtrack to Gerwig’s processes. “I listen to music when I write,” she explains. “Not all the time, but I find writing to be quite isolating at times because it feels like all the kids are outside playing, and you have to stay inside and work, and it can be lonely.“