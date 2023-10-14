The Joni Mitchell song that cured Jamie Lee Curtis’ homesickness









In 1971, Joni Mitchell released her fourth studio album, Blue, which would become a staple in the music canon and in the hearts of indie kids forever. Between her comforting folk guitars and honest depictions of love and longing, Mitchell provided a soundtrack of solace to countless young girls, and actor Jamie Lee Curtis is no exception.

Long before Curtis became known for her roles in slasher films, the budding actor found herself transported from her hometown of Santa Monica to a Connecticut boarding school, where she would develop a love for Mitchell’s music. Far from home, she took particular comfort in one of Mitchell’s songs that allowed her to sonically return to Beverly Hills – ‘California’.

Released as the second single from Blue, ‘California’ comprised Mitchell’s lyrical longing for the city. “My heart cried out for you, California, oh, California, I’m coming home”, she declares over soft strums. It’s not difficult to see how the song provided comfort and familiarity to Curtis – the beautiful lyrics reflected her own experience.

When she played a guest DJ set on KCRW, the actor began her playlist with the song before recalling its importance in her teenage years. With vivid description, Curtis explains the disconnect she felt when she arrived at her new Connecticut-based prep school.

With frosted hair and donning bell bottoms and little French t-shirts with no bra, Curtis entered her new dorm with a trunk and glasses on top of her head. She starkly contrasted to the girl who greeted her at the dorm, who wore straight leg cords, a Brooks Brothers striped shirt, plaid ribbon in her hair, and was smoking a Marlboro Red.

Taking a drag on her cigarette, the girl asked, “You Tony Curtis’ daughter?” Curtis responded in the affirmative, to which her new roommate simply responded, “We heard you were coming.” “From that moment,” Curtis recalled, “I was miserable.”

Homesick with no way home, Curtis found comfort in the sounds and lyrics of Mitchell’s folk rock. “Joni Mitchell’s ‘California’ I played on my stereo in my room over and over and over again. It was my connection to my home. And I can’t tell you what it did to hear that song when I was so far away from home,” she concluded.

With her heart crying out for California, she found herself reflected in Mitchell’s song of the same name. It’s an experience the folk singer-songwriter has given to so many young girls. Her music has that same intimate, soothing quality of big sisterly advice. If you’re feeling a little lost, there’s likely a Joni Mitchell song that can help you find your way again.