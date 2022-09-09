The Joker's real name revealed in Batman 'Flashpoint Beyond'









The real name of the iconic DC Comics character The Joker has been revealed to be Jack White. Now, the former mastermind of The White Stripes, Jack White, has responded.

The real name of the unhinged supervillain was revealed in the Flashpoint Beyond comic series, one of the sequels to Flashpoint, in which Batman enters an alternate reality. In that universe, Martha, who acts as its respective Joker, asks the character Psycho-Pirate to reveal everything he knows about the DC universe, including the real name of the original Joker.

The real Jack White disclosed that the Joker’s name reveal is more than a “coincidence” as he has taken much inspiration from the character.

“An interesting note; during the process of putting together the artwork for my album Fear of the Dawn last year, I asked artist Rob Jones to communicate with the amazing DC comic artist Mikel Janin to see if he would be interested in a commission: illustrating me in the range of the style that he draws his version of The Joker for DC comics,” White wrote on Instagram.

He added: “Bizarre patterns and coincidences emerge in the universe that we only see glimpses of at times, some meaningful, some meaningless. A large thank you to Mr. Janin for contributing this wonderful work to the record.”

Elsewhere, in another Instagram post, the ‘Seven Nation Army’ musician wrote: “I’d love to thank DC comics for giving The Joker the name of ‘Jack White’ after me. Though his hair is usually not as blue as mine, I still take it as a flattering gesture on their part and consider it an honour. It was a lonely journey through my life being the only person with that name until now.”

