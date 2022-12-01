The Johnny Cash love song inspired by a poetic headline









‘The Man in Black’, Johnny Cash was an artist that wore his heart on his sleeve. Commentators often get distracted by his status as a pioneer of rebel country, the antithesis to the overly sentimental, rhinestone-wearing stars of his day, forgetting that the Arkansas native was much more than this rather two-dimensional account.

Before all else, Cash was a musician who possessed two things every undisputed musical hero does; a knack for penning scintillating harmonies and a holster of impactful lyrics. This skill means that even though it has been over 60 years since he burst onto the scene, his work still has the power to get listeners on their feet in glee or, in the bluer moments, reduce them to a teary mess.

One of his most lauded early tracks is 1958’s ‘Big River’. It features one of Cash’s best lyrical moments, a confirmed masterclass in prose inspired by a brief experience that made a significant impression on his emotions. On a break from touring, Cash read an article titled Johnny Cash Has the Big River Blues in His Voice, and it set his imagination in motion, leading to him composing words of such poetic zest that they’ve been likened to those of William Shakespeare.

After being affected by the expressive nature of the article’s title, Cash wrote the lyrics that tell the tale of a man so smitten by a woman and her Southern accent that he pursues her down the Mississippi River, but misses her at every turn.

It has been noted that the lyrics provide something of a foil to the upbeat music, which features an energetic Luther Perkins guitar solo. Per Cash himself, he wanted the song to have a much different sound to the one it now has. However, his vision dissipated when Sun Records boss Sam Phillips got his hands on it, and turned it into the piece of rockabilly brilliance we know now.

“When I wrote ‘Big River,’ I wrote it [to be sung] real slow, not up-tempo as I did it on record,” Cash recalled in a 1988 interview with biographer Steve Turner. “There was a guitar player named Roy Nichols, who later worked with Merle Haggard, and he used to play that song with me, and he played some really black blues on it. It sounded like a real blues song. Sam Phillips wanted it upbeat, and he made it sound like a rockabilly song.”

The song features one of Cash’s most heartbreaking lines, which he opens with: “I taught the weeping willow how to cry, and I showed the clouds how to cover up a clear blue sky.” This aptly set the scene for the rest of his tale about love in his native Deep South.

Cash’s daughter, the singer-songwriter Rosanne, is also acutely aware of the song’s poetic force. It made such an impact on her that she recorded it in 1980 for her album Right or Wrong. After, Roseanne revisited the track’s meaning and deemed it one of the “most eloquent” pieces in the history of American poetry.

She opined: “I think my dad’s ‘Big River’ is one of the most eloquent pieces of American poetry ever written. It is so layered and cinematic. It’s a narrative that starts at the top of the Mississippi River, in St Paul, Minnesota, and ends in New Orleans. It was written about a time when travel was still full of surprises, when it was an exotic trip to go from St Paul to Memphis or New Orleans. He uses alliteration in a thrilling way.”

“The first line of the last verse always gives me a thrill. It is positively Shakespearean. I like knowing my dad was so moved by the river, the South, the Delta and the music that arose from that area.”

“It inspires me he had such an intuitive and refined sense of narrative and language, that he created a cinematic landscape, a testosterone-fueled chase of a woman down the river, and that he wrote such a driving backbeat to hold it together. This is a song that could never be written today, and so it is also a piece of American history and part of the legacy of my family and my country”, Rosanne concluded.

