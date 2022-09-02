The Isle Of Arran: The remote Scottish island that inspired Loyle Carner's biggest hit









South London’s very own Loyle Carner named his signature track after the Isle of Arran, which sits on Scotland’s dramatic west coast. With that, the musician holds sentimental affinities with the island, a location that is home to some of his most cherished memories.

Isle of Arran’s population is less than 5,000, but it is one of Britain’s most jaw-droppingly beautiful locations, boasting cinematic views that even Game of Thrones would have been proud of. The remote island comprises a series of villages, with Brodick essentially acting as the capital, and is home to the ferry terminal as well as several hotels where you can stay.

The community prides itself on being a miniature version of Scotland and an antidote to city life. Thousands of tourists flock there yearly to cleanse their souls, take in the spectacular views of the Scottish coastline, explore the mountains, and gorge on the local produce.

The number one tourist hotspot is Brodick Castle, which features on the reverse side of Scottish £20 banknotes. It’s packed with history and was built by The Earl of Arran in 1510. Now, it’s a listed building guarded by the National Trust of Scotland and open to the general public, which attracted almost 70,000 visitors in 2019.

For Carner, his fondness of the Isle of Arran derives from his Scottish roots and eternal love for his late grandfather. On his breakout single, the south Londoner reflects upon the arduous journey he’s been on in his short life and the loved ones he’s lost along the way. He emotionally raps on the track: “But who would know what the family first is? ‘Til you dream, see three family hearses, Worst is, wanted me to speak at the service, So I penned a couple bars, didn’t need to rehearse this”.

Carner’s grandfather died in 2010, and it was fitting to name the track after his homeland. He explained the title to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac: “I spent a lot of time there. It’s where my granddad grew up, it a little island off the top of Scotland and there’s not much to do there. It’s a very long journey (from London) but it’s beautiful, it’s secluded”.

The scenery was the opposite of what he was used to in south London, and he’ll forever be grateful for how Arran opened his eyes to a world outside Britain’s bustling capital. More importantly, it’s a love letter to his granddad and the esteem he holds him in.

“For a little while my grandad was also the one male role model I had,” he explained about their relationship to The Scottish Sun in 2017. “I looked up to him — he was wise and a real family man. He took me under his wing and showed me things, like how to drink my first whisky. My Scottish roots help my creative process quite a lot to be honest. There’s something about the pride and independence that comes from Scotland, and I got that through him”.

Listen to Carner’s homage to his Scottish roots below.