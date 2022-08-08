The Impressions’ Sam Gooden has died at 87









Sam Gooden from The Impressions has passed away following longstanding health issues, he was 87.

Gooden formed the group in 1958 alongside Jerry Butler, Curtis Mayfield, and Richard and Arthur Brooks. The Brooks brothers stayed with the group until 1962, Butler only lasted until 1960, and Mayfield went on to bigger things in 1970. However, Gooden stayed with The Impressions until they finally called it a day in 1960.

When they split, The Impressions were a duo made up of Gooden and Fred Cash, who joined the group in 1960. They released 20 studio albums throughout their career, with their self-titled effort arriving in 1963, and their final album came in 1981 with Fan The Fire.

They did have some chart success with 1964’s Keep On Pushing and the following year’s People Get Ready becoming hit albums for the group. The latter also became their first record to peak at the top spot on the US R&B chart.

There’s still no cause of death confirmed for Gooden, but according to Chattanooga Radio And TV, Gooden’s health waned in his later years “as he suffered from breathing difficulties and kidney problems”.

The news of Gooden’s death was broken by his daughter, Gina Griffin. She revealed her father was surrounded by family when he passed away on Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. On September 2nd, he would have turned 88.