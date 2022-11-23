The iconic guitar-playing style of Wilko Johnson









Today, the tragic news broke that Dr. Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson has passed away. While few details of his death have been announced, it seems an almost incomprehensible reality, especially given that his unyielding character managed to beat cancer and a tumour that was, in his own words, “the size of a baby cow!”. At the time, now more than ten years ago, the music world was shocked at the swift turnaround of his terminal diagnosis, but alas, this was Wilko Johnson, and as the old adage says, he was made of sterner stuff.

Johnson was a colourful figure whose band, Dr. Feelgood, managed to be both the most revered and criminally overlooked of their generation. Those who are not familiar with his music will likely recognise him for his minor role in Game of Thrones as mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne. As this appearance in the HBO show reflects – and is the case with every cult hero – his life was a storied one. From his origins on the mysterious Canvey Island to his rise as one of the pioneers of pub rock and punk, Johnson was not just a member of Dr. Feelgood, but after he left the group under opaque circumstances in 1977, he lent his talents to Ian Dury and The Blockheads and Roger Daltrey, too.

Whilst his peers are still going strong, the classic lineup of Dr. Feelgood that featured Johnson, the husky-voiced frontman Lee Brilleaux, Sparko on the bass and The Big Figure on drums was their best. Taking their name from a song by American blues musician Willie Perryman, their sound was a rumbling one, fusing good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll with the edge of 1970s Britain.

Their debut album, 1975’s Down by the Jetty, is a must-have for any music fan, with the freakout essence of their energy palpable. In fact, their ensuing three records, Malpractice, Stupidity and Sneakin’ Suspicion, which were all released within two years, all hold weight today.

There are many elements of the classic Dr. Feelgood that remain worthy of praise, but Wilko Johnson and his guitar playing really gave them the wow factor to set them apart from their peers. Looking back on the potency of Johnson’s work, one of his most eminent fans, Paul Weller, said: “Wilko may not be as famous as some other guitarists, but he’s right up there. And there are a lot of people who’ll say the same. I can hear Wilko in lots of places. It’s some legacy.”

Although the contorted face he made when playing and his jerking “duck walk” is notable, the brilliance of Johnson’s guitar-playing style cannot be overlooked. Augmented by his pudding bowl haircut, even now, sitting in silence writing these words, I can hear the choppy tone of his Telecaster slicing through the still like a fish knife.

Johnson’s distinctive playing style was inspired by his “hero”, Mick Green of Johnny Kidd and the Pirates, who himself is another overlooked figure whose style was so impactful that it not only influenced the Dr. Feelgood man, but Pete Townshend of The Who as well. Taking cues from Green and Bo Diddley, Johnson was forced to invent a unique way of getting around the fretboard as he was a naturally left-handed player using a right-handed model.

Forgoing the need for a pick, an individualistic fingerstyle was established, which allowed Johnson to play the rhythm guitar and lead guitar parts simultaneously. This percussive sound added an extra dimension to Dr. Feelgood’s output, combining with Brilleaux’s gruff vocals and the pounding rhythm section to send fans into a frenzy that even the speed-freak rockstars of the 1950s would be proud of.

Arguably, the Down by the Jetty tracks, ‘She Does It Right’ and ‘Roxette’ are the two greatest examples of Johnson’s form of guitar playing, with his style so astounding that it will continue to be remembered as one of the greatest, years after his passing. Style is timeless, as they say.

