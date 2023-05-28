‘The House of Small Cubes’: Kunio Katô on memories and loneliness









Animated films have a unique way of describing the human condition, using a universal language which resonates with audiences across cultural and linguistic barriers. Although some people associate animation with children’s entertainment, the medium has been used by many pioneers to explore difficult subjects like the Holocaust. One such filmmaker is Kunio Katô, the Japanese artist responsible for the masterpiece that is The House of Small Cubes.

Released in 2008, The House of Small Cubes is a deeply moving story about an old man who lives alone in a house that is almost completely submerged by water. Due to the rising water levels in his area, he is forced to keep adding new levels to his house just to survive. When he accidentally drops his cherished smoking pipe, the old man dives into the water only to discover memories of his loved ones embedded into the underwater spaces.

During a conversation with Manga-News, Katô said: “I realised this from the start, with my illustration symbolically evoking memories. These stacked cubes were, for me, the symbol of life, each one representing one more memory, which comes to accumulate for others. Subsequently, I realised that this is a fairly recurrent theme in my works, but also in the next ones that I will do. I really like everything that can symbolise a life.”

While talking about the animation techniques, he added: “I did not use any particular technique. In fact, the trickiest part was adapting to the target audience: I think that the short film is, above all, intended for an older audience, whereas the illustrated book is made for a younger audience, mainly children. So I reworked the colours, redid the illustrations, and repainted them with watercolours to make them more pleasing to young audiences.”

The House of Small Cubes is a poignant story about ageing, revealing the loneliness of continuing with life when all your loved ones are no longer there to share the tiny joys of life. As the old man sinks deeper and deeper into the pit of nostalgia and happiness, he realises that the act of remembering is a radical form of resistance against a hostile world.

In addition to its commentary about loneliness and the structures of human memories, Katô’s work is also an ecocritical exploration of climate change. The rising water levels represent the dangerous environmental changes brought on by climate catastrophes, but the film makes an interesting choice to focus on the personal journey of the man instead of presenting a macro view. In doing so, Katô makes the story much more intimate and emotional.

