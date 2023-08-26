The horror movie with the largest body count









Certain iconic films and franchises inevitably come to mind when discussing the horror genre. Names like Psycho, Halloween, and Nightmare on Elm Street have left their indelible marks on the psyche of film enthusiasts everywhere. These films, with their share of screams, scares, and deaths, have shaped our understanding of what a horror film should entail. However, if one were to venture a guess on the horror film with the highest body count, chances are, the titles mentioned above wouldn’t even come close.

Now, you may wonder which classic or contemporary horror tale clinched that coveted, albeit macabre, title. You’d probably be surprised to learn it isn’t a mainstream blockbuster or a critically acclaimed masterpiece. Instead, the film with the most fatalities is the relatively lesser-known The Summer of Massacre from 2011. In all honesty, you’ve probably never come across this title, and there’s a reason for that.

Directed by Joe Castro, primarily known for his special effects and makeup work, The Summer of Massacre doesn’t have A-list actors or the conventional pull of big studio productions. Its most notable star, Brinke Stevens, has a somewhat established presence in the B-list horror milieu. Since her appearance in the 1982 cult classic The Slumber Party Massacre, Stevens has become a recognised modern “scream queen” – but she hasn’t necessarily turned movies into box office gold.

So, what makes this anthology slasher film noteworthy isn’t its star power or a multi-million-pound budget. Its claim to fame? It’s jaw-dropping, eye-watering body count. The film boasts a staggering 155 kills distributed across its five narrative segments, with each ‘chapter’ featuring a new type of twisted and demented serial killer.

As if this wasn’t already record-setting, there’s a twist: the framing story ends with the obliteration of Los Angeles courtesy of a nuclear explosion. Considering that the population of LA is close to four million, we’re going to assume that’s not included in the kill count. Otherwise, technically, it would be a horror movie with literally millions of deaths.

While The Summer of Massacre might not have garnered widespread attention or gained a vast fanbase, it secured its place in the blood-soaked halls of horror film history, even making its way into the Guinness World Records. In the realm of horror, where over-the-top kills and shocking twists are the order of the day, this movie managed to carve out a niche of its own.

Watching the trailer will tell you most of what you need to know. It’s an unbelievably low-budget, low-fi and low-brow slasher film. But fair play to the filmmakers. While some horror movies captivate audiences with intricate and suspenseful plots, breeding fan theories due to their complexity, others, like The Summer of Massacre, create waves with their sheer audacity. So, the next time you’re in the mood for a marathon of monstrous carnage, you know which film holds the record.