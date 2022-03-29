The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn announces upcoming solo album with new single









Craig Finn - ‘Messing With the Settings’ 8.2

Craig Finn, the frontman of Minnesota indie-rock group The Hold Steady, has announced the imminent arrival of his first solo album since All These Perfect Crosses in 2020. The new studio release, A Legacy of Rentals, is set to arrive on May 20th via Positive Jams and Thirty Tigers.

The announcement came shortly after the release of the lead single from the album, ‘Messing With the Settings’. The new single arrives as a promising preview to the upcoming LP. Its stripped-back piano and guitar-based instrumentals are coupled with spoken word verses that build momentum into a soaring and sentimental chorus.

Finn’s new solo album was produced by his longtime collaborator Josh Kaufman and was engineered by D. James Goodwin. “The title A Legacy of Rentals acknowledges that we can never completely hold any of our possessions and that our bodies are merely a temporary residence for our souls,” Finn explained in a statement.

Adding: “All moments are fleeting. After the destruction of the past few years, I believe that there is joy in each and every living action, however mundane — walking to the kitchen, missing a train, spilling coffee, cleaning it up, meeting a friend for a meal. We all want to be remembered. We all want our time here to be consequential. In taking these daily actions, we engage in hope, and we guarantee our unique place in history.”

Addressing the lead single from the album, Finn added: “Memory is a major theme through A Legacy of Rentals, and I wanted the first song on the record to open on that note. This song is literally a eulogy. It’s delivered by someone who has lost touch with the recently deceased but still finds them important. Musically, it really explores the line between talking and singing, which was something we leaned into on this record. We wanted to make this song an incantation of sorts. It also features the beautiful 14-piece string section that played on a lot of these songs. I wanted to it have a cinematic feel, like Gone With The Wind or something like that.”

Listen to Craig Finn’s arresting new single, ‘Messing With the Settings’, below.