The Hives reveal Matt Helders instigated live performance together in Athens









After Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders performed with The Hives in Athens last month, guitarist Niklas Almqvist revealed the live collaboration was instigated by Helders.

Throughout this summer, The Hives supported Arctic Monkeys across their stadium tour of the United Kingdom, including three sold-out shows at the Emirates Stadium in London, and a return to Sheffield for a residency at Hillsborough Park.

Last month, the run of dates concluded with two shows in Athens, Greece on July 18th and 19th which saw Helders join The Hives as a second drummer for ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’. Speaking exclusively to Far Out, Almqvist divulged how the collaboration was born during a conversation at an after-party during the UK tour.

The Hives guitarist revealed: “That was fun. It’s very rare that we do something out of the normal with The Hives. You know, it’s usually just the five of us on stage. It’s only happened on rare occasions when other people are with us. It came from Matt at some after-party.”

Almqvist continued: “He was telling Chris (drummer Chris Dangerous) that he wanted to be on the drums with us for a little bit. That happened at one of the last shows in the UK, and then we figured out how to do it. When it has to do with drums, it’s just a little more difficult with logistics. If you’re going to have a guy on to sing, then it’s easy because you give him a microphone.”

Meanwhile, in the same conversation with Far Out, Almqvist reflected on the “amazing” tour with Arctic Monkeys, explaining: “I’ve found it amazing. At every show, we’ve played in front of big crowds, and I’ve been very happy for Arctic Monkeys doing so well.”

He added: “It’s a band that we really like, and what I’ve been thinking about the most is that I get to go and see this band that I like playing all these massive shows. I’ve seen them at almost all the shows for a month and am so happy for them.”

The Hives recently released their new album The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons. In a four-and-a-half-star review of the LP, Far Out wrote: “There are no surprises on The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, no skeletons of ‘what if’ rising from the casket, just a further assuredness that fucking about like lunatics is, indeed, worthwhile. Vitally, they do this once more with humour, imagination, and truly stellar musicianship.”