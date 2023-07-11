The Hives release new track ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’









Swedish indie rock veterans The Hives have continued to tease their forthcoming album, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, with the release of new single ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’.

The album, which is the band’s first LP release since 2012’s Lex Hives, is scheduled to be released on August 11th through Fuga. It comes following a huge stadium tour of the United Kingdom supporting Arctic Monkeys, which has helped The Hives enjoy a well-deserved renaissance. They also played to a mammoth crowd on The Other Stage at Glastonbury.

‘Rigor Mortis Radio’ was played during their set at Worthy Farm and is a characteristic anthem in the same vein as The Hives have been producing for 25 years. It follows previous releases ‘Bogus Operandi’ and ‘Countdown to Shutdown’.

Previously discussing The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the band’s frontman Pelle Almqvist said: “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’ n’ roll? That’s always where people go wrong, I feel.”

He added: “‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that! That’s literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock ’n’ roll can’t grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it’s all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, The Hives frontman discussed their longevity and how they’ve maintained a young fanbase. “When you’ve been around for a while, you have to pick up youngsters,” he commented. “We had a lot of bands that we liked or were friends with, and they would never get new fans. It would just be the same ones with a few dropped off, and the ones who remained cared a little bit less.”

Listen to ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’ below.