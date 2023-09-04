







Independent cinema has long been the realm of artistic expression, a playground for directors, writers and actors to explore nuanced characters and themes often overlooked by mainstream Hollywood productions. Despite the prestige and critical acclaim these films can garner, they don’t always achieve blockbuster-level commercial success. The budgets are tighter, the stories riskier, and the target audience is often much narrower than their mainstream counterparts.

Having said that, your average audience member may be surprised at which films constitute ‘independent’. Effectively, it means not directly financed or produced by a major studio – but this certainly doesn’t guarantee that the film was made on, say, less than a million bucks. Some of the biggest films have been independent, from Tarantino’s sophomore masterpiece Pulp Fiction to the recent multi-Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once. Basically, indie movies can absolutely dominate theatres. However, one film broke this mould in an unprecedented fashion, defying expectations on almost every level.

The title that claims the spot as the highest-grossing independent movie of all time is none other than Mel Gibson’s religious epic, The Passion of the Christ. Released in 2004, this biblical drama raked in more than $611 million globally, a number astonishing for any film, let alone one so unabashedly niche in its subject matter – and visceral in its depiction of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

Gibson, already a Hollywood icon as an actor and director, took some substantial risks in creating The Passion of the Christ. Known for his blockbusters like Braveheart and Lethal Weapon, Gibson financed the $30m project himself and chose to film entirely in Aramaic, Latin, and Hebrew – a bold move that could have easily alienated audiences. However, this authenticity lent the film a gritty realism that many believe contributed to its monumental success.

The film was as polarising as it was popular. It generated enormous debate over its brutal violence and allegations of anti-Semitism, but it also found a devoted audience among Christian communities worldwide. For a film of its nature to generate not just discourse but also staggering financial returns is certainly no small feat.

Many actors in the film, including Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus, experienced both critical acclaim and significant backlash. Caviezel’s haunting performance was particularly noted, but it severely impacted his career afterwards. As he put it: “If there was a comedy out there, I would do it, but after playing Jesus you don’t really get offers like that anymore.”

The Passion of the Christ wasn’t merely a film; it became a cultural phenomenon. It drew people to cinemas who wouldn’t ordinarily attend, including church groups who bought tickets in bulk. Whether a PR stunt or a spooky coincidence, it also courted huge rumours surrounding the ‘divine’ or supernatural incidents that occurred on set. For better or worse, it proved that independent cinema could compete with and outperform big studio productions in both financial and cultural impact.