‘The Heisters’: a slapstick comedy by horror master Tobe Hooper









When we think about the incredible evolution of American horror cinema throughout the 20th century, it’s almost impossible to leave out the incredible impact Tobe Hooper had on the genre. Known for his masterpieces such as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Hooper’s unique artistic imagination terrified and intrigued audiences all over the world. That’s exactly why his films are still routinely cited in countless “best of” lists that are published every year.

Ranging from Wes Craven to Kiyoshi Kurosawa, some of the most prominent horror filmmakers in the world have all named Hooper as a major influence on their creations. However, the revered American auteur wasn’t always associated with the genre. In fact, at the start of his journey into cinema and filmmaking, Hooper was endlessly fascinated by the world of comedy, which broadened his horizons and informed his approach to the craft.

Interested in the magical powers of the medium from an early age, Hooper started experimenting with his father’s 8mm camera at the tender age of nine. During a conversation with the AV Club, the Salem’s Lot director opened up about those early years and their connection with his later projects. Hooper said: “I started in comedy, and to me, one of the things I love about Chainsaw is the dark comedy that’s obviously in it.”

Expanding on the sense of humour that acts as a foundation for his vision of horror, the filmmaker added: “An example is a line they quote a lot in screenings: ‘Look what your brother’s done to the door.’ It’s kind of ironic, dark comedy. But it was years until anyone recognised that aspect of it, I guess because it filled the senses in such a direction. ‘Don’t go into the woods. You don’t know what’s out there.’ I don’t think the comedy was seen until later.”

Throughout the 1960s, Hooper took on a university teaching role and worked as a cameraman on documentaries until he made his unique 1969 debut feature Eggshells, which has become a cult classic now. However, he also worked on another strangely innovative project during that decade that is often left out of the conversation. Titled The Heisters, it’s a slapstick comedy from 1964 that simultaneously adheres to and defies multiple cinematic conventions.

It is loosely structured around three criminals who retreat to a hideout and engage in all kinds of shenanigans, ranging from hilarious biological experimentations to deadly serious standoffs with pies as projectile weapons. Incorporating a simultaneously elaborate but satirical period framework while paying homage to the pioneers of silent cinema, such as Buster Keaton, The Heisters works best as an ambiguous collection of gags that exist in the cracks between genre divides.

Filled with an ironic sense of the macabre, this early short provides the perfect lens through which the inherent comedy of Hooper’s horror becomes crystal clear. Tobe Hooper was always funny, we were just too scared to laugh.

Watch the film below.