The Heavy Heavy release new single 'Miles and Miles'









'Miles and Miles' - The Heavy Heavy 8 8

If you’re looking for yet another track to add to the playlist of your summer, search no further—The Heavy Heavy’s debut single has you covered. It’s the first single off their upcoming debut EP Life And Life Only, and it promises plenty in the way of vintage charm and upbeat fun.

The Heavy Heavy were a Brighton-based act, but have been snapped up by ATO Records in the US—the same who brought us King Gizzard, Alabama Shakes, Amyl & The Sniffers, and plenty more. And even though their sound doesn’t exactly match the derivative of the aforementioned bands, they seem to fit exceptionally well into the tapestry of the label.

Of course, speaking to their sound overall proves a bit difficult, as we do only have one song to go off of, but the song in question offers a versatility that’s hard to find: a balanced combination of indie-rock fluidity and classic 1960s influence. In ‘Miles and Miles’, you can hear Mamas & The Papas, but you can just as easily hear Vance Joy and Angus & Julia Stone.

Just as the song is folky and earthy, it’s at the same time upbeat and jovial. If I had to put it in the perfect setting, it’s easy enough to do. Summer road trips, music festivals, skipping through a field after having a picnic with your friends, heading to the beach to watch the sunset over the coast.

This song has the makings of a great base for an EP to build on. While there was quite the surge of this kind of music what feels like only a few years ago, so many acts have failed to top the feeling—or else have simply had nowhere else to go with the sound.

As ironic as it sounds, The Heavy Heavy offers a refreshing lightness with their new song. It brings nostalgia, but with an immediacy that makes it nostalgia for right here and right now. It’s incredibly unique, and I, for one, am excited to hear what comes next.